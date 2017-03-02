Search
    Minn. ditch mowing permits may be delayed

    By Forum News Service on Mar 2, 2017 at 12:48 p.m.

    ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation should delay requiring permits to mow hay along state highways, state senators decided Thursday, March 2.

    They voted 47-20 to force the department to wait a year to enforce its plan to make farmers obtain a permit before cutting grass in ditches. Instead, the bill requires the department to work with farmers to find a more acceptable way to regulate mowing.

    "Some do not understand the permits," bill sponsor Sen. Gary Dahms, R-Redwood Falls, said about farmers.

    Also, he said, many farmers have not heard about the need to obtain permits, which are supposed to be granted before ditches can be mowed this year.

    A House bill that would ban the permitting process awaits a vote.

