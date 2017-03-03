Answering questions about Muslims

When he asked which predominantly Muslim country currently has a woman as an elected head of state, the audience had much more trouble coming up with Bangladesh, which ranks No. 4 in Muslim population, as an answer.

"Why is it that the bad things Muslims do is common knowledge?" Ferdous asked.

Ferdous came to Alexandria to answer questions, as well as ask a few of his own, about the Muslim faith.

Tuesday's event at Alexandria Technical and Community College featured Ferdous, the vice president of the Islamic Resource Group, a volunteer group founded in the Twin Cities in 2001 that provides speakers to talk about Islam to interested groups.

Ferdous, who has bachelor's and master's degrees from St. Cloud State University and works in the tech industry, spoke to about 150 people for more than two hours Tuesday about the basics of Islam.

He drew several comparisons to Christianity in terms of philosophy, traditions and how they can sometimes be misunderstood.

The meeting did become somewhat contentious as Ferdous showed examples of New Testament Bible verses that he says could be interpreted as Jesus advocating for violence, but he said he only brought up those examples to show how the Quran, the holy book of Islam, also can be interpreted in different ways.

He said that like Christians, most Muslims would regard their own religion as one that teaches peace and forgiveness.

He condemned terrorists as those not following the true tenets of Islam and said the Quran only advocates taking up arms for self-defense or to stop the oppression of others.

When asked if he believed in jihad, he said yes, but he then explained that term "jihad" is often interpreted to mean "holy war." But to him and most Muslims, jihad refers to the internal struggle to always do what is right.

On the question of sharia law, he equated the code of conduct based on the Quran as similar to case law based on interpretations of the U.S. Constitution. He decried practices such as beheadings as "barbaric."

On the treatment of women, he said that women are treated as second-class citizens in both Muslim and non-Muslim countries and that Islam teaches that men and women should complement each other but not compete.

"My claim is that Islam does not teach to oppress and subjugate women," he said.

Regarding how Muslim women dress, he said the Quran does teach women should dress modestly and cover their hair, but how that teaching is followed varies greatly from country to country and especially in the United States, not all Muslim women will wear the head covering known as a hijab — sometimes for fear for their own safety.

He said that refugees from Muslim countries will stand out because they will dress in keeping with their cultural heritage, but as more generations of these groups live in the United States, they will begin to blend in, much like Hmong immigrants that once stood out in Minnesota.

Several audience members lingered after the presentation to speak with Ferdous.

Audrey Lukanen of Alexandria said she came to listen just because she wanted to learn more about the Muslim faith.

"The news doesn't cover a lot of this," she said. "I think we can always learn more."