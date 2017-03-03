Where are the sex offenders?

With news that a level-three sex offender — considered to be at the highest risk of reoffending — will be moving to Alexandria soon, the Echo Press talked to Alexandria Police Chief Rick Wyffels to answer those questions and more.

The numbers

First off, Alexandria is not a mecca or magnet for sex offenders as some readers speculated on the newspaper's Facebook page after a Feb. 17 story reported that a level-three offender planned to move to Alexandria.

There are currently three level-three offenders living in Douglas County — two in Alexandria (including the latest one) and one in Brandon, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

If you take the county's total population of 37,103 and divide it by three, you get a per capita rate of one offender for every 12,368 residents. Statewide, that ranks 29th out of the 53 counties that have at least one registered level-three offender.

Looking at it another way, 18 counties in Minnesota have more offenders than Douglas County and of those 18, six have smaller populations.

Alexandria also has eight level-two offenders and 14 level-one offenders.

"The statistics are actually down a bit," Wyffels said. "We sometimes have 60 offenders from all levels."

Why move here?

After they serve their jail or prison time, sex offenders are released on supervised probation. They decide where they want to live — not law enforcement. Once they decide where they'll be going, the department of corrections sometimes recommends a halfway house or other place where they can try to make a fresh start.

Why do some decide to move to Alexandria?

"We're no different than any other community — you want to go home," said Wyffels. "They often have parents or family here and they want to be loved and be part of a unit. Their roots are here."

Sometimes, offenders break one of the conditions of their release. They won't report a new address, or they'll get arrested for a drug or alcohol related crime and they'll end up back in prison.

Then, when they're released again, some decide to move back to the community a second or third time. Each time they do, law enforcement again issues a community notification about the offender moving to the area.

"That can get confusing for the public," Wyffels said. "A lot of people think, 'My God, how many of these guys are moving here?' When it might be the same guy who has been here three times."

Also, an offender might decide to move someplace else after the police notify the public and then a few weeks later, decide to return to the community he chose initially, Wyffels said.

"Some of these guys move every two or three weeks," Wyffels said, "and we don't notify the public if they decide they're not moving here."

Keeping tabs

No matter where they live, the state keeps close tabs on where they are. As of March 1, the department of corrections listed 383 level-three offenders in the state. Twelve offenders were off the grid or did not have a known address.

In addition to probation officers keeping contact with offenders, the Alexandria Police Department also monitors an offender's whereabouts.

"We have an officer assigned to check on them once a month to verify where they're living, which goes above and beyond what the DOC does," Wyffels said. "We do random but aggressive checks to keep on top of these guys."

Should people be afraid to learn a sex offender is moving into their neighborhood? Wyffels said that while it is always beneficial to be aware of their presence, they should not leap to conclusions about what an offender will do.

"People don't always understand what a sex offender really is," he said. "They are not victimizing every little boy or girl they see. In the majority of cases, the offenders are known by the victims."

Oftentimes, the offender may by a family member or a close friend of the family. Or the offender may have been a 20-year-old in a relationship with a 16-year-old.

"One sex offender isn't like all the rest," Wyffels said. "People need to understand the circumstances."

Rehabilitation

What should be done with sexual predators? Wyffels understands how people can be enraged about their crimes. He said many people share the same view his father had about all criminals — lock them up in jail and throw the keys away.

But in reality that can't be done for every offender. The sheer cost of doing so shows that's not the right answer, Wyffels said.

"Where are they going to go?" he said. "They're still human, with natural human needs of love and being loved in return."

Not every sex offender, including the level-three ones, repeat their crimes, Wyffels noted.

"It does happen — some reoffend with another victim," he said. "But there's usually another violation before that. They won't show up for a meeting (with a parole officer) or they'll drink alcohol."

When asked if he believed sexual predators could be rehabilitated, Wyffels said he'd defer those kinds of questions to a trained psychologist.

"But isn't that always the goal — rehabilitation?" he added. "I don't want to lose hope."

People's assumptions about rehabilitating criminals can change, Wyffels said. It happened with methamphetamine users.

"It used to be thought that if you used meth for a long time, you'd never get off it," he said. "But I know people now who have gotten off meth and are living productive lives. Is the same thing true for sex offenders? I hope so, but I'm not the guy to connect the dots."

Be informed

Instead of living in constant fear of predators, people should be on alert and stay informed.

"When an offender moves here, some people will believe the whole community is at risk; that they'll pillage the community," Wyffels said. "I don't want to underestimate that, but that's not the case. The true message is to know more about the kinds of offenses they did."

If a level-three offender has a criminal history involving young girls, for example, and someone sees the offender hanging out at Discovery Middle School watching young girls when they leave school, that's a problem — one that police should be contacted about, Wyffels said.

"That's why we have the community notification process," he said. "An offender won't be out there victimizing everybody. He'd be targeting young boys or girls."

The best advice, according to Wyffels, is true with any kind of potential criminal activity: "Stay aware of your world, your community. If something looks strange or out of place, report it."

Level-three sex offenders in Douglas County

Charles Mikkelson, 900 block of Fillmore St., Alexandria

Release date: Expected soon

Criminal history: Sexual contact with girl under age 12, including sexual touching. Victim knew him.

Chad Larson, 200 block of Sixth Ave. E., Alexandria

Release date: September 2016

Criminal history: Sexual contact with female victims, ages 3 to 7, including sexual touching. Victims knew him. Also has history of possessing child pornography.

Tarance Swan, Brandon

Release date: July 2016

Criminal history: Sexual contact with male and female infants, girls between ages of 6 and 14, and an adult female. Used his position of authority and manipulation or force to gain compliance. Victims knew him. Also has history of possessing child pornography.

Source: Minnesota Department of Corrections

Mapping the sex offenders

This map highlights the Minnesota counties with the most level three sex offenders per capita. The numbers in the boxes show how many people live in that county per sex offender. Douglas County has one sex offender for every 12,368 people based on the population in 2015.

• Wadena 2,776

• Faribault 2,789

• Pennington 2,841

• Lake of the Woods 3,925

• Kanabec 3,977

• Marshall 4,709

• Freeborn 5,107

• Mahnomen 5,456

• Winona 5,681

• Cottonwood 5,788

• Steele 6,118

• Koochiching 6,445

• Norman 6,666

• Renville 7,483

• Beltrami 7,646

• Hennepin 8,311

• St. Louis 8,349

• Murray 8,418

• Mille Lacs 8,596

• Clearwater 8,802

• Clay 8,883

• Le Sueur 9,235

• Swift 9,361

• Cass 9,573

• Yellow Medicine 9,945

• Martin 10,061

• Ramsey 10,674

• Chippewa 12,117

• Douglas 12,368

• Olmsted 12,616

• Crow Wing 12,696

• Rice 13,084

• Itasca 15,219

• Roseau 15,771

• Carlton 17,818

• Otter Tail 19,226

• Mower 19,591

• Hubbard 20,679

• Fillmore 20,826

• Kandiyohi 21,255

• Lyon 25,776

• Wright 26,272

• Anoka 26,526

• Polk 31,529

• Morrison 32,786

• Blue Earth 33,090

• Isanti 38,521

• Benton 39,739

• Dakota 46,054

• Goodhue 46,611

• Scott 46,966

• Stearns 51,482

• Washington 251,015

Source: Minnesota Department of Corrections

Sex offender levels

Level one: lowest risk, comprises 57 percent of all offenders. Law enforcement may notify certain people about the release or relocation of the offender, including victims and witnesses, other law enforcement agencies and others identified by the prosecuting attorney.

Level two: moderate risk, comprises 31 percent of all offenders. In addition to those notified about a level-one offender, law enforcement may notify schools, daycare centers and other organizations where individuals who may become victims of the offender are regularly found. They may also choose to notify certain individuals that they determine to be at possible risk.

Level three: highest risk, comprises 12 percent of all offenders. Requires broad public notification, usually done through a public meeting. Law enforcement may also notify individuals and agencies included in level-one and level-two notifications. Level-three offenders are also posted on the Department of Corrections' website, www.doc.state.mn.us.

Factors considered in determining risk levels include the seriousness of the offense; prior criminal history; the offender's characteristics, such as response to prior treatment efforts and history of substance abuse; the availability of community support to the offender, such as therapeutic treatment, a stable and supervised living arrangement, familial and social relationships, and the offender's education or employment stability; whether the offender has indicated, or credible evidence in the record indicates, that the offender will reoffend; and whether the offender demonstrates a physical condition that minimizes the risk of reoffense, such as an advanced age or a debilitating illness or physical condition.

Source: Minnesota Department of Corrections