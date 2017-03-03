Herberger's brings back hometown feel

The Alexandria Herberger's is among those that now have an in-store "Close to Home" shop with specialty products and items from artisans and entrepreneurs in Minnesota.

"It really hits home here, knowing that Herberger's started in Osakis," said Dan Krippner, manager of the Alexandria Herberger's in Viking Plaza. "It helps maintain that hometown atmosphere. It's kind of neat how it ties it all together."

The Close to Home display in Alexandria is still evolving. So far, it includes a soap maker out of Willmar, a candle maker from Duluth and apparel from the Twin Cities.

Krippner said he hopes to have more merchandise from even closer to home as word spreads about the opportunity to partner with Herberger's. He also expects customers to appreciate the concept.

"I think our summer traffic is going to love these items," Krippner said.

Many of the items appeal to a connection with nature.

"Lakes and woods and reclaimed and green ... those are really the buzz words so to speak," Krippner said.

From that first store in Osakis, Herberger's grew and evolved and now has locations in 25 states as part of the Bon-Ton Stores' family of department stores.

Bon-Ton aims to have "Close to Home" shops in at least 150 stores by mid-2017, rotating featured makers, with new items added frequently and seasonally.

For entrepreneurs interested in being part of the Close to Home displays, applications are being accepted through March 24, at closetohome.bonton.com.

Carma Wood of Willmar is selling her soaps, lotions, and beauty products under the name Kiyi Kiyi through Herberger's.

"I'm really enjoying it. They're great to work with," said Wood, who started selling her bath bombs and soaps in Herberger's in September in Willmar and is now selling in Alexandria.

Willmar's store was one of six Minnesota Herberger's to pilot the program that is now expanding.

"It has gotten a great response from the community," said Willmar Herberger's store manager Stef Wiek.

Wood said when she first got the call last summer from Herberger's buying team for Minnesota and North Dakota, she was not sure if it was a real deal. When she found it was, she was very excited and Close to Home has been a very good fit for her business.

"It was three times the amount of sales" last year, than what she has sold before, Wood said.

She has even had to hire some part-time help to make sure she is able to fill not only the orders for Herberger's but also orders for other specialty shops and online customers. In January alone, she made 650 pounds of soap and 2,500 bath bombs.

"Her products have done very well," Weik said.

Krippner said he thinks the Close to Home concept will be around for awhile.

"It's more than just a fad; it's something our CEO really believes in," he said.

Shelby Lindrud of Forum News Service contributed to this report.