Law enforcement blotter: Wednesday, March 1

Fraud, son's credit card number was stolen and was used on a $2,600 purchase, comp was alerted by bank and blocked the purchase, Alex.

Fraud, he is not out any money, just wanted to report it, had fraudulent charges on credit card, Capital One fraud department handling investigation, Alex.

Public assist, would like to talk to a deputy about his rights during a divorce, answered questions about civil matters, nothing further, Nelson.

Burglary, detached garage was broken into and four-wheeler and chainsaw are missing, Alex.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, March 1

Death investigation, report completed.

Suspicious vehicle, parked on east side of lot on a the store wants it moved by 2 p.m. or they will have it towed.

Check welfare of person, son (person one) came to borrow tools on Sunday with person two, it is now Wednesday and they can't get ahold of him to get the tools back, would like him checked on and to get the tools, when officers arrived on scene, person one came out of trailer and saw them, he then ran back inside, locked the door and refused to talk with them, advised comp of findings.

Suspicious activity, reporting someone continues to enter both her apartment and car.

Juvenile trouble, incident happened the day before, school is handling the matter.

Property damage crash, minor, Pioneer Rd SE.

Littering complaint, family moving out, threw a bunch of furniture in the empty lot next door, report completed, citation issued.

Vehicle unlock, child locked in vehicle, officer unlocked.

HRO violation, father of child got information that his ex is with a male that there is a restraining order against, would like it checked on, met with the child and his mother at her apartment, they were the only two people there.

Public assist, escort for highschool team.

Suspicious activity, Pontiac with people at evicted residence, checked the residence, everything was secure.

Property damage crash, two vehicles, 5th Ave E/Unumb St.

Check welfare of person, requested by letter, welfare check of his son, no contact at residence.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.