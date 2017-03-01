Law enforcement blotter: Tuesday, Feb. 28

Suspicious activity, missing stop sign may have been moved to a different location on 82, person one/County Highway Department notified, Evansville.

Personal injury crash, rollover, unknown injuries, Co Rd 10 SE/Co Rd 3 SE, Osakis.

Property damage crash, customer drove his vehicle into the front doors of the store, no injuries, Kensington.

Telephone calls/harassment, ex-girlfriend is harassing him, Alex.

Check welfare of person, ex-wife refusing to let daughter talk to him, said he called social services and they suggested having law enforcement check on them, spoke with mom who is at work and daughter is in school, advised comp of findings, Garfield.

Theft, comp in the lobby requesting to report a theft from Glenn's Towing, suspects are possible previous employees, Garfield.

Runaway, comp in the lobby requesting to make a juvenile runaway report, Alex.

Suspicious vehicle, pickup has been driving around for the last few nights very slowly, is parked on Queens Road right now and has been there for awhile, occupied by two males, stated they were talking and have a friend that lives in the area, advised them of the complaint, Alex.

Stolen vehicle, vehicle located, Lake Reno public access.

Suspicious activity, fish house sitting at access with light and stove burning wood, pickup was parked next to it, male party was sitting in his fish house and asked if he could leave the fish house at the access, told he should not leave it at the access, nothing further, Alex.

Public assist, comp’s children are in foster care with Douglas County, did a visit today and believes his children are not being taken care of, Alex.

Criminal damage to property, damage occurred while in store, vehicle appeared to be keyed on passenger side, Brandon.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Child custody matter, has questions on child custody rights, comp referred to returning to court to clarify child custody matter.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Property damage crash, garbage truck bumped into other vehicle, no damage to garbage truck, minor damage to other vehicle, Alex.

Public assist, one of the residents there has been drinking and has dementia, caller would like officers there on stand by as they move her to the secure unit in case of issues, staff advised officers that she is currently compliant, advised comp that she can contact APD if there are any further issues.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Child abuse, physical, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Attempted fraud/scam, continues to receive scam calls from India, comp stated that a caller from India contacted him and was making fun of him, comp was worried because the caller knew his name, advised the comp of the current scams in the area.

Child custody matter, upset that father brought kid back 20 minutes early and a friend drove him, Alex.

Personal injury crash, two vehicles, Pioneer Rd SE.

Public assist, gas drive off.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.