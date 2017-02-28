Man arrested after SWAT team called to Evansville home

Matthew Nolan, 32, was arrested without incident about 4:15 p.m. Monday, February 27, according to a news release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Paul Johnson, 56, reported that his son, Nolan, had threatened to kill him with a knife at his home at 119 State Street.

Nolan reportedly told Johnson that when law enforcement showed up at the home, he was going to force deputies to kill him.

Because of the nature of the threats and the presence of weapons, the Douglas County SWAT team responded, along with uniformed deputies.

Because the home was close to the Evansville Public School, the school was alerted prior to law enforcement's arrival and was instructed to keep any students and teachers inside until the situation was resolved. The school has fourth and fifth grade and middle school students on the campus.