Law enforcement blotter: Monday, Feb. 27

Fraud, reporting identity theft, happened beginning of February, report filed for bank purposes, Alex.

Suspicious vehicle, car parked for approximately three days, north of location, windows broken out, trash inside, plates pulled off, owner (person one) was given until today to move it or it will be towed by the city of Carlos, comp was notified of same, Carlos.

Public assist, person three arrested for domestic assault, terroristic threats, interference with 911 call, Evansville.

Threats, wants to report threatening text messages, advised comp to obtain HRO/OFP and to have no more contact with person three, no direct threats made, Evansville.

Monday, Feb. 27

Criminal damage to property, two windows broken out on the church.

Property damage crash, 50th Ave W/State Hwy 29 S.

Theft, comp wants to report theft from Feb. 6.

Theft, theft from vehicle between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Fraud, fraud claiming to be from CenterPoint Energy and threatened to disconnect.

Hit and run, Bryant St.

Public assist, someone dropped off a handgun and they are not to deal with them, they would like an officer to pick it up.

Suspicious vehicle, red Chevy Cavalier with no plates parked in driveway, car broke down, person came to move the car out of the way of the gate and is working on a tow.

Public assist, comp hurt his knee at location and needed surgery, there is an order in place and he cannot contact them, he needs their renter’s insurance info.

Suspicious person, male wearing brown coat and carrying large bag by the ball field, comp said he walked out onto an island near the ball field, checked the island did not come across anyone.

Check welfare of person, 4-year-old out walking on the street alone, there were many kids out playing in the street and in yards, comp was unsure where the girl she called about lives, comp said there are always many kids in the street.

Property damage crash, minor, 3rd Ave E/Nokomis St.

Criminal damage to property, comps Nissan Murano was shot at last night by a BB or pellet gun, vehicle had been shot five times on the driver side of the car.

Suspicious vehicle, comp states a black Hyundai occupied by one male has been in a field approach for about an hour, comp thought it looked suspicious, person was waiting for a friend who lives near by, said he would go wait somewhere else.

Property damage crash, minor, Broadway St.

Drug-related activity, comp would like officer to come speak with her 16-year-old daughter, comp found drugs in her room, advised the daughter about the consequences of drug use and informed the comp of the current drugs and paraphernalia used.

Check welfare of person, person laying in the grass by back wooden porch behind the Elks club, gone on arrival.

Juvenile trouble, stepson is being aggressive with comp, 8 years old, he has head butted comp and hit her several times.

Suspicious activity, SUV with car alarm going off multiple times, sat in area for 10 minutes and did not hear alarm.

Check welfare of person, complaint of severe shoulder pain, transported to ER.

