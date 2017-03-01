Committee on Indian students formed

"We are excited about this opportunity," Rick Sansted, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning for the district, said at Monday night's District 206 school board meeting.

The board adopted a resolution acknowledging the committee.

Sansted told school board members that parents were invited to attend a meeting to form the committee and that three parents attended and are now on the advisory committee. He said in talking with other school districts with similar committees, he was told that the committee started out small and grew from there, which is what he expects will happen in Alexandria.

According to the resolution, the parent committee's responsibilities apply to programs specifically designed for American Indian learners.

The resolution also stated that the committee has found most of the district's educational programs to be adequate in meeting the needs of American Indian students.

Sansted said that although the district is meeting the needs, there is always room for growth. He reiterated that the district is "excited" about this opportunity and to work with the new Indian Education Parent Committee.

In other action

The school board took action on several other items including the following:

Accepted retirement agreements for six staff members who have a combined years of service of 164 years. The staff members and their years of service are Bill Putnam, 28; Karen Marthaler, 21; Connie Good, 31; Val Christopherson, 30; Colleen Zimny, 22; and Tami Curry, 32. District 206 Superintendent Julie Critz thanked the retirees for their service, saying, "We appreciated them and their true dedication to the school district."

The board accepted three donations and grants including the following:

• A $1,000 donation from the Boys Basketball Hoops Booster Club for bus upgrades and miscellaneous expenses.

• A donation of $3,544.56 from the Baseball Booster Club to hire an assistant varsity pitching coach for the 2016-17 school year.

• A grant in the amount of $3,000 for Community Education from Horizon Public Health to fund a Woodland summer garden manager.

The board also approved the 2017 summer school programming calendar; work agreements between the district and three employee groups (supervisors, administrators and paraprofessional/bus drivers/mechanics); revisions to the 2016-17 financial budget; issuing a request for proposals for group health insurance as directed by the Health Insurance Transparency Act; and issue request for proposals for remodel projects for part of Discovery Middle School and the media center at Lincoln Elementary School.