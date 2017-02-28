Minnesota budget prediction shows slight increase in surplus

However, the agency reported, a "significant risk remains."

MMB says the new budget report shows more spending, but also more tax revenue.

While Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton has announced his budget plan, he will update it with the newest figures.

The Republican-controlled House and Senate will use the Tuesday report to draft their budget plans. The two legislative plans and the Dayton proposal likely will be combined before the end of the Legislature, which the Constitution sets at May 22.

Details of the state economy and tax revenues were not released Tuesday morning, but were to come later in the day.

The Dec. 2 report revealed that a surplus was expected, but state tax receipts were expected to fall $467 million from earlier estimates while state spending should drop $152 million.

Also on Dec. 2, the report showed that Minnesota wages should continue to grow about 4 percent to 5 percent a year.

However, new President Donald Trump created many questions because state officials do not know how his actions may affect the state budget.

"There is probably more than the usual range of uncertainty here," said Chairman Jim Knoblach, R-St. Cloud, of the House Ways and Means Committee as state officials reacted in early December.

Dayton and other state officials said they need to proceed with caution because of the uncertainty.

Tuesday's report said the federal uncertainty continues, saying "federal policy unknown create significant risk for this forecast."