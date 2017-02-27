Landlord rules up for debate again

At its meeting Monday night, the Alexandria City Council scheduled a public hearing for its March 27 meeting.

One of the key changes was to remove the terminology of landlords being "responsible" for tenant behavior — a description that was widely opposed at a public hearing on Nov. 28.

The goal of the ordinance, which had been tabled, is to address crime and drug problems in rental properties. Recommended by the city's legislative committee, the idea sprang from Community Conversation meetings over the "slum-like" conditions of some rental properties in the city.

The ordinance establishes procedures about how the city should should communicate with rental property owners about illegal activities at their properties — animal noise, disorderly conduct, gambling, prostitution, and selling of drugs, alcohol or weapons.

Modeled after rules enacted in St. Cloud, the ordinance uses a "four strikes" process against landlords with tenants who run afoul of the law — notice of an initial violation, a second notice of a similar violation within a year, a third notice that would trigger a civil fine of $500, and a fourth notice, which could lead to revoking the rental license for at least 30 days along with additional fines.

The revised ordinance defines a violation as an arrest, citation, criminal complaint or indictment, not a conviction. This will help the city address violations more quickly because it could take months for a conviction.

Law enforcement must take some kind of action for the incident to be considered a violation. It can't be triggered by just a phone call from a resident.

The revised ordinance also has an educational component. The city will offer training three or four times a year so landlords could learn about the ordinance. All registered landlords or their property managers will need to attend a session in order to renew their rental registration license. Only one training is required.

If approved, the ordinance would take effect immediately but the remedial measures wouldn't start until Jan. 1, 2018.

Two other key revisions were made in the ordinance:

--Landlords can name neighbors as "designated agents" in their rental registration file, if the neighbor agrees. If a neighbor calls to alert the police to a loud party that results in an arrest for disorderly conduct, for example, the incident is not considered a violation. The goal is to help build relationships between landlords and neighboring property owners.

--The city's Community Development Department is charged with enforcing and administering the ordinance and the training. The Alexandria police, fire and building departments and their designees will disclose to the city any known or suspected violations.

Lessons learned

Two members of the Alexandria Police Department visited with key city staff in St. Cloud to see how its landlord responsibility ordinance was working. Since 2011, the first year it took full effect, St. Cloud reported 298 first violations but there were only a handful of repeat violations after that — 11 second violations, one third violation and no fourth violations. Only one landlord has been fined in the last five years. St. Cloud officials said the training offered to landlords, which involved police, fire department, city attorney and building inspectors, was essential in reducing repeat violations.