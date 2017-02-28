Five things to know from city council: New logo in the works

The Alexandria City Council unanimously agreed Monday night to seek requests for proposals to freshen up the city's branding, which is roughly 19 years old.

The current logo has too much detail that isn't suitable for online marketing, converting electronically or to put on clothing, said Communication Coordinator Sara Stadtherr.

"Most organizations are identifiable through their name, their tagline or their logo and no brand can live solely off of any of these marketing aspects forever," Stadtherr said in a letter to the council. "Your logo is one of your strongest marketing tools, and just like any marketing campaign, it needs to be revitalized after a certain period of time."

Stadtherr said the city is working on new branding ideas with the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, the Alexandria Area Economic Development Commission, Explore Alexandria and the Downtown Merchants Association.

She said the new branding may include elements from the city's strategic plan. Companies submitting requests for proposals are being told the logo should reflect a community that's all encompassing, vibrant, connected, flexible, inclusive, with a wide array of beauty and a strong manufacturing base, and as a place to move to, start a family or retire young.

The city plans to select the company that will be doing the branding work at its March 27 meeting. No cost estimates were given.

Council member Todd Jensen said that the timing of the rebranding is ideal because the city is also redesigning its website.

Special events

The council issued special event permits to:

--Lake Community Church for a Healing Haiti 5K Fun Run and Kids' Dash on July 15, from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will start and end at the church. Organizers noted that during the Kids' Dash, children in Haiti will run the race at the same time as the children in Alexandria.

--Alexandria Technical and Community College Veterans Club for a Veterans Relief 5K on April 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will start and end at Big Ole Central Park. The event will raise funds and awareness for preventing veteran suicide.

--Red Willow Arts Coalition for a summer concert series, "Rockin' Hollywoods," on July 20 from 5 to 9 p.m. on the Douglas County Courthouse lawn. It's one of 16 concerts the coalition is sponsoring as part of its eighth annual summer concert series. The shows draw crowds as large as 1,000 or more. The Rockin' Hollywood event needed a special permit because it involves a temporary closing of a street — Seventh Ave. between Douglas and Elm Street.

Slow down on Rosewood

Drivers will soon have to slow down on Rosewood Lane, between County Roads 82 and 23 (Hazel Hill Road).

The council voted to reduce the speed limit to 30 miles per hour. The current limit is posted at 30 mph at both the north and south ends but 40 mph in the center section.

The city sent letters to 168 property owners along Rosewood Lane asking for their input. In response to the mailing, the city heard from seven residents who wanted the speed reduced, three who were opposed to it, and two who expressed no opinion.

One of the factors in reducing the speed limit was the fact that Rosewood Lane is in a growing area with an apartment building under construction and additional residential units in the planning stages.

Light glitch at Noonan

A plan to installing new LED lights at Noonan Park hit a glitch. When the new lighting was approved at the council's Feb. 13 meeting, City Administrator Marty Schultz believed that contingency funds in the city guaranteed energy savings plan would cover the cost of the $9,800 cost, but he had since found out that the funds will not be available for lighting.

The council is looking into other sources of funding.

Electric lines

The council awarded bids totaling $559,847 for the construction portion of Alexandria Light and Power's project to place electrical lines underground.

The council authorized Alexandria Light and Power to call for bids on materials that will be needed for its project to place electrical lines underground. The estimated cost for this part of the project was $560,000. The total cost is $1.6 million. The money will come from ALP's capital improvement budget.

The project area includes Jacobson Addition and Latoka Dr.; Fairgrounds Road near Willow Dr., Kenwood Dr., Carlos Ave., and City Park Road; George St., Dale St., McFarlane St. and Bethesda St.; Country Club Heights, Sessions St. and Darling Dr.; and 36th Ave. in the Industrial Park.

After this project, almost half of ALP's lines will be located underground, said Scott Deitz, ALP Utilities operations manager.

In a related action, the council called for bids for the construction part of the project. Bids will be opened on March 22.