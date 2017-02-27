Council seeks to change budget committee

Budget committee

The council gave preliminary approval at a previous meeting to add a second council member to the city's budget committee, increasing the total members to four — two council members, the mayor and the city administrator.

It turns out that the city can't legally do that because the city's charter specifically limits the members to three, according to City Attorney Tom Jacobson.

So on Monday night, the council voted to authorize staff to draft a new ordinance that would add a council member as a non-voting or ad hoc member. Terms will be staggered at two years.

Public information officer

The council directed staff to prepare a resolution that names Sara Stadtherr, the city's communication coordinator, as the city's public information officer during emergency situations.

The idea to appoint someone to the position came out of a series of three emergency management meetings between city and county officials.

Public works vehicles

The council agreed to enter into a lease-purchase agreement with Santander Bank to obtain $308,123 to obtain new vehicles for the public works department.

The equipment, all 2017 models, include an International plow truck with accessories, two GMC Sierra trucks with dump box and Tommy Lifts, and two other GMC Sierra trucks with Tommy Lifts.

Santander Bank offered the lowest interest rate, 2.48 percent. The monthly payments amount to $5,466 over five years.

Private well ordinance

The council scheduled another public hearing to consider a controversial ordinance prohibiting public wells.

A previous public hearing was held last August and ultimately tabled after questions were raised by citizens, local well drillers and the Minnesota Well Water Association.

Since then, the city's legislative committee reviewed a revised version of the draft and obtained more information about private wells in the city and the city's authority to regulate them.

A public hearing was scheduled for March 13.

Group quarters, new subdivision

The council issued a conditional use permit to Tim and Beth Hartokolis to use a house at 1807 N. McKay Ave. for group quarters, allowing up to five unrelated people to live there. It had been a single-family residence.

Three conditions were attached to the permit — one paved parking stall is required per occupant, the parking area from homes to the north must be installed by July 1 and any exterior lighting must be hooded and directed away from the street.

In another other zoning-related action, the council approved a subdivision application from E and H Commercial Acres. This will allow developers to plat the property on the east side of Aga Drive, the old Rob's Import Motors site, about 800 feet south of the Alexandria Airport entrance.

The plan is to incorporate the northern portion of the site into the existing office and storage building complex and to create two separate conveyable properties on the southern portion. The developers aren't sure what will be built there.

Seven conditions were attached, including utility and drainage plans are required, along with sewer and water hook-ups and proper evidence of title.

Domestic violence

The council approved a proclamation designating March 7 as "A Day of Action to End Domestic Violence."

At least 21 people were murdered across Minnesota because of domestic violence in 2016, according to the proclamation.

Eighty domestic violence programs are available in the state, which provides services to more than 65,000 victims annually.

More than 10,000 orders for protection are issued each year in Minnesota.

The proclamation honors the pioneering work of Minnesota advocates who founded one of the nation's first shelters for victims.

Peddler's license

The council approved a peddler's license to Doug's Kettle Korn. It will once be located in the parking lot of Ace Hardware.