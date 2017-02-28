Then he addressed Molden using his wish from the Make-A-Wish Foundation to bring in motivational speaker Eric Thomas for school.

"It is the most unselfish act of kindness I've ever seen in my life," Duwenhoegger said.

But Molden was happy to bring Thomas, who went from a homeless high school dropout in Detroit to earning a doctorate degree and becoming an inspirational speaker.

"It was awesome. It was a lot fun," Molden said afterward.

If students were unfamiliar with Thomas before the event, he quickly drew them in with his message of envisioning the future and making it happen through hard work.

As a teenager living in abandoned buildings and eating food others had thrown away, he started going to church, where he would meet his future wife.

When she told him she was going to college, she said he had to get his GED and go to college, too, or they were through.

Thomas succeeded, not because he was smart or learned to like school, he said, but because he became motivated and worked for it.

"I love options more than I hate school," Thomas said.

He started sharing his story on YouTube and through social media.

"I blew up from free videos," Thomas said, whose career got a huge boost when NBA star LeBron James started sharing his videos.

Thomas credited his success to resisting the temptation to use drugs and alcohol or to sell drugs like so many people he knew in Detroit, and making the most of the chance he got.

"It's called opportunity, and we're going to get at least one," Thomas said.

He marveled at the newly built high school and said Alexandria students have already been given a great start.

"I can see why you don't have Chipotle here (in Alexandria); you don't need one," he said, referring to the modern lunch facilities.

But he said it isn't how you start that is important. It is how you finish.

"I'm a high school dropout who's changing the world," Thomas said.

Molden was familiar with the message. He began following Thomas as he sought to take his track career more seriously and shared the motivational message of "average skill, phenomenal will" with his track teammates.

"It was just awesome for him to reinforce it in person, and I'll remember this forever," Molden said after Thomas' visit.

Now Molden is putting that will into his battle against cancer.

He still needs a bone marrow transplant — which he described as a "stepping stone" — to treat the leukemia.

"We're one step closer to being done with all this," Molden said.

Second choice

When asked what his second choice from the Make-A-Wish Foundation would have been, Josh Molden said it was to visit Israel and the Holy Land.

A group from his church made a visit there, but he wasn't able to go along.

"I've heard that people have gone there and they can feel a different presence there," he said.