Theft, no report, wrong agency, Alex.

Public assist, meeting with school about student, Brandon.

Fraud, comp bought weight loss pills online as a trial offer, was charged four separate times for bottles, Alex.

Child custody matter, comp requesting assistance with a child exchange at the mother's home, child was waiting and ready to go, child walked out and there was to contact between the adults, Alex.

Check welfare of person, comp stated she just spoke with daughter's husband and he was very upset with her daughter, comp told him not to hurt her daughter and he said she might never find her, Alex.

Suspicious vehicle, comp stated an older model four-door grey car pulled up in their driveway three different times, stated it was either lost or someone was looking for trouble, deputies searched the area and did not locate the vehicle, Evansville.

Check welfare of person, comp would like welfare check on two kids, comp and finance are separating and comp is concerned for kids, comp is not biological father but really cares for the kids and wants to make sure they are OK, concerned that kids live in a dirty house but says they are not in any danger, comp transported to ER for detox eval and given a ride home, Evansville.

Theft, comp stated a vehicle must have pulled up and stole his garbage can, comp found his garbage can in neighbor's lawn, detained two suspects who were driving around hitting garbage cans, Alex.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Suspicious activity, dirty Ford Focus, the parties inside are "bobble heading,” last seen heading toward the interstate, vehicle gone on arrival, Brandon.

Public assist, would like to ask a deputy some questions about getting his ex-girlfriend moved out, comp had questions about what to do with his ex-fiancé's belongings still at his house, he has attempted to contact her with no answer, officer left a voicemail for his ex-fiancé and had no call back, told comp to keep belongings until he can drop them off, Evansville.

Burglary, items missing from her cabin, Alex.

Drug-related activity, found drug paraphernalia in her home from when her husband (person one) was staying there, husband had been gone from home for two weeks but she would like the items removed, will be admitted into evidence and destroyed, Evansville.

Public assist, comp has questions regarding ex-girlfriend and what to do with her property, Evansville.

Fire, grass, cancel page, Carlos.

Sunday, Feb. 26

Theft, comp had his boat in the backyard and noticed it was missing yesterday, does not know when it would have been taken, Alex.

Child custody matter, father won't agree to meet mother at their agreed upon time to drop off 8-year-old son, would like to speak with a deputy, Brandon.

Criminal damage to property, comp saw that neighbors vehicle window was smashed in, Douglas County Dispatch notified owner of damage, appeared driver side window was shot out by BB/pellet gun, Alex.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday, Feb. 24

Theft, found property.

Drug disposal, empty drug box in front lobby.

Public assist, employer would like officers present for a property exchange with an ex-employee.

Public assist, comp wanted information regarding parent’s rights, trespassing and welfare issues of children.

Public assist, comp has questions about child safety seats, had a question about using a booster seat in a certain vehicle, referred her to the manuals for the vehicle and the car seat to get the information she needed.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Public assist, comp has a question regarding property he believes is stolen from him that is supposedly in a vehicle in Alexandria.

Juvenile trouble, wishes to speak with an officer about issues with her 11-year-old son, mother wanted officer to give child a ride to school, advised her to give the child a ride herself and she said she would.

Public assist, comp requesting to speak with officer.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Theft, someone cashed her Menards rebate check.

Sexual assault report.

Telephone calls/harassment, receiving harassing phone calls, calls were regarding a possible IRS scam, advised to contact service provider to have the number blocked.

Suspicious activity, male is acting strange, staring at employees, parked strange, unable to locate vehicle.

Criminal damage to property, comp stated his back window was busted out of his black Escape.

Suspicious vehicle, subject stated that he was looking for his dog.

Suspicious activity, comp says there has been a dark colored pickup with a topper there most of the afternoon, it has been parked in different ways in front of storage unit, now it is pulled into the storage unit halfway, comp is wondering if they are living out of it, person was clearing his storage unit and waiting for someone to arrive to buy some things.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Criminal damage to property, vehicle window is smashed.

Property damage crash, Target parking lot.

Criminal damage to property, vehicle had window smashed.

Fraud, ran his credit card twice when stopping for gas, ran two separate $203.80 charges to his card.

Drug-related activity, witnessed a drug exchange.

Public assist, comp has a lady at the front that would like assistance in retrieving her car keys, person asked for a ride to her house to get her keys but lived a few miles out of town, person had money for a cab, called a cab for her.

Harassment, comp has been getting harassing/bullying messages.

Sunday, Feb. 26

Public assist, ER requesting assistance with a 70-year-old dementia patient who keeps going into people's rooms, assisted patient back to room.

Suspicious person, male party asking for medical assistance, complaining of congestion last seen by the front doors, unable to locate.

Check welfare of person, comp’s brother is not taking the death of his mother very well, he has been drinking and he is driving around the area, he also texted to the comp that he had gone to friend’s and got a shotgun and shells and was going to get revenge, comp does not know what he meant by that, unable to locate.

Suspicious activity, comp called 911 and asked to be connected to Bruce Wayne (Superman), he hung up before giving his name, spoke with mom who advised son had prior concussion and is fine, she said they have a doctor's appointment later and refused any help.

Public assist, was told by boyfriend that APD told him he could go back to her house and she does not want him there, comp will call if ex is at home after she gets off of work, also had questions about an order for protection.

Check welfare of person, dogs have been outside since yesterday morning barking and trying to get in the house, they are house dogs and this is not like the neighbors, comp is concerned, spoke with owner, all OK.

Public assist, comp in lobby to ask a question about child custody matters, advised to follow paperwork signed by judge.

Public assist, ride from ER back to the Hampton Inn.

Suicide threats, person one sent a picture on Snapchat of her holding a knife saying she couldn't do it anymore, no other weapons in the home and unknown if she has been drinking, made contact with party, father came and picked her up.

Hit and run, vehicle hit in parking lot, State Hwy 29 S.

Property damage crash, minor, 50th Ave W/Twin Blvd.

Suspicious activity, people outside of her trailer with a baseball bat, comp thinks they are after her sister, comp is home alone and afraid, vehicle gone on arrival.

Public assist, will be meeting his ex at Walmart for custody exchange and believes that her boyfriend will be with and may try to cause problems, would like an officer to stand by to keep the peace.

Public assist, estranged husband wants a piece of furniture that he bought comp, he moved out but said he was going to come back and get the chair, she said it was a gift to her from him before they got married, advised property has to go through civil court.

Child custody matter, comp has some concerns regarding her grandchildren, wanted officers to know she dropped grandchild off with mother.

Harassment, comp reporting that wife’s parents have a restraining order against him, he feels they have been stalking and harassing him, advised how to get a HRO of his own.

Criminal damage to property, comp came home and discovered his car window was smashed but doesn't appear anything was taken.

Public assist, comp just dropped off a 2-year-old child at location and is concerned the child might not be safe.

Suspicious activity, comp stated her ex is trying to get into her place, party was there to get clothing.

Suspicious person, comp reporting drunk male on his porch, male was advised if he returns he would be charged with trespassing.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.