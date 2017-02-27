Meet the new Pet of the Week: Robyn (w/video)

Robyn is a 1 to 2 year old male cat.

The LAHS says, "Robyn is a rambunctious and energetic guy who loves to play with people!"

If you are interested in adopting Robyn, call the LAHS at (320) 759-2260.

The LAHS animal shelter is open to the public Mondays and Wednesdays (noon to 6 p.m.), Thursdays and Fridays (noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at 3811 Nevada Street SW in Alexandria.