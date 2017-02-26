Polar Plunge a success despite recent warm weather

Because of ice conditions, extra precautions were taken this year. Instead of having all jumpers and spectators on the ice, law enforcement officials decided to cut an area of ice close to shore. Spectators stayed on land to watch, and jumpers walked out on the ice as it was their turn.

Chance Kostreba, a second year law enforcement student at the Alexandria Technical and Community College, participated in the Polar Plunge for the first time this year.

"I joined the law enforcement club this year and learned about the Polar Plunge through (Alexandria Police Department) Sergeant (Keith) Melrose when he came and informed us about helping this year," he said. "I enjoyed how much energy people put into fundraising and hosting the plunge. It was exhilarating."

Last year more than 290 jumpers raised approximately $75,000. Final numbers for this year are still being processed and will be in Wednesday's issue of the Echo Press, along with more photos.