    Polar Plunge a success despite recent warm weather

    By Beth Leipholtz Today at 3:48 p.m.
    Paige Murray (left) and Cheryl Fernholz (right) from Salon Alexis take the plunge for the third consecutive year. (Beth Leipholtz | Echo Press)1 / 3
    ,Garrett Johnson (left) and Jared Schlomann (right), law enforcement students from Alexandria Technical and Community College, take part in the Polar Plunge. Law enforcement squads held a competition to see who could raise the most money. (Beth Leipholtz | Echo Press)2 / 3
    Team Brenton member Rob Tryggeseth shivers after hitting the cold water at the Polar Plunge. (Beth Leipholtz | Echo Press)3 / 3

    Despite unseasonably warm temperatures threatening ice conditions, the 11th annual Alexandria Polar Plunge went off without a hitch.

    The Polar Plunge took place Sunday, Feb. 26 at 1 p.m. at the Arrowwood Resort and Conference Center in the waters of Lake Darling.  

    Because of ice conditions, extra precautions were taken this year. Instead of having all jumpers and spectators on the ice, law enforcement officials decided to cut an area of ice close to shore. Spectators stayed on land to watch, and jumpers walked out on the ice as it was their turn.

    Chance Kostreba, a second year law enforcement student at the Alexandria Technical and Community College, participated in the Polar Plunge for the first time this year.

    "I joined the law enforcement club this year and learned about the Polar Plunge through (Alexandria Police Department) Sergeant (Keith) Melrose when he came and informed us about helping this year," he said. "I enjoyed how much energy people put into fundraising and hosting the plunge. It was exhilarating."

    Last year more than 290 jumpers raised approximately $75,000. Final numbers for this year are still being processed and will be in Wednesday's issue of the Echo Press, along with more photos.

    Beth Leipholtz

    Beth is a reporter at the Echo Press. She graduated from the College of Saint Benedict in May 2015 with a degree in Communication and Hispanic Studies. Journalism has always been her passion, but she also enjoys blogging and graphic design. In her spare time, she's most likely at home with her boyfriend and three dogs.

    eleipholtz@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1233
