Vet lab funding battle continues in South Dakota

The agricultural industry is united in their support for the new facility, but the challenge has been who will pay for the project. The new lab will take another $58.6 million to complete, at a time when the state is facing a growing budget deficit.

Several funding proposals have been circulating in the state Legislature, including one from South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard.

Daugaard's original plan, introduced as Senate Bill 172, would require $7.5 million from the Board of Regents, while the state picked up $17.5 million.

"The hope is to work with the Legislature to find a path forward where the state can make some contribution towards the initial cost and some contribution toward the ongoing bond repayment," Daugaard says.

That left the $46.2 million balance to be funded by agriculture, through additional user fees from the animal industry.

"We know we're going to need most of the heavy lifting to be done by the ag industry. And I think the industry knows that," Daugaard says.

South Dakota Secretary of Agriculture Mike Jaspers says the governor's plan would require the state to issue bonds for the project and repay them over 25 years.

"The question is what source of funding do we use on an ongoing basis over the next course of 20-plus years to pay for those bonds? There is where the agricultural industry is being looked at. We are trying to determine which sectors of the livestock industry utilize the lab and benefit from the lab the most. So, there's a lot of internal discussions going on in terms of how that (user fee approach) will work," he says.

The agricultural industry opposed those user fees, but the House State Affairs Committee passed an alternative they support that uses money from the property tax relief fund. It will divert 20 cents per acre from the property tax relief fund, which will raise $3.3 million a year to pay off the bonds.

The property tax relief fund was created with last year's half cent increase in the state sales tax. This funding alternative is being blended with the governor's plan.

The agricultural industry agrees the diagnostic lab is vital to the livestock industry in South Dakota and the region, both for animal health and food security reasons. In fact, the ADRDL assisted with critical testing during the recent avian influenza epidemic and the porcine epidemic diarrhea virus outbreak in the swine industry.

"We talk about PEDV now, when does foot and mouth disease hit? So, to be able to rapidly respond you've got to have some place like the SDSU Diagnostic Lab for that to happen," says Dr. Bob Thaler, SDSU Extension swine specialist.

Scott VanderWal, South Dakota Farm Bureau president, says the new lab is their top priority in this year's legislative session because the lab needs critical updates.

"It's a biosafety level two right now and it needs to go to biosafety level three to handle the new diseases that are coming along," he says.

Alcester, S.D., pork producer Steve Rommereim serves on the Animal Industry Board and recently testified in committee about the importance of the lab to the state's swine industry.

"The lab in Brookings is old, it's getting wore out and it's not at the level that we need to do the kind of testing should if any of these just very industry-shaking diseases flair up. And it's not if, it's when. We really need to have the capability of a quick turnaround if there's a disease break," he says.

Jaspers agrees the lab is outdated, with the last major renovation completed nearly 25 years ago.

"A lot of new testing and diagnostic techniques that are going on now, you know the levels of biosecurity that we need to have available to do different types of testing you know they weren't an issue back in 1993 when the lab was last updated," he says.

Jaspers says the challenges with finding funding for the lab have been complicated by the depressed farm economy.

"The state's in a down economy. The agricultural economy is obviously struggling and in a challenging situation for our producers," he says.

Plus, farm group leaders stressed the funding should come from the general fund because the lab provides many public health benefits and is utilized by companion animal owners.

Daugaard expressed his optimism early on about finding the needed dollars.

"I think we're all interested in seeing it go forward, it's just a matter of can we find the right ingredients for a recipe that will bake," the governor says.

The two other funding bills include Senate Bill 162, which would allocate $10 million from the Future Fund, $40 million from the REDI Fund and $8.6 million from the Regents, and House Bill 1157, which would require the Regents to put in $10 million for the project but didn't identify where the balance would come from.