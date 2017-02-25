Preparing for the Polar Plunge w/video

The 11th annual Alexandria Polar Plunge for Special Olympics will take place at Arrowwood Resort and Conference Center as it has in the past, but this year it will be a little different. A spot in the ice right near shore was cut out and cleared to make way for jumpers and all spectators will be asked to stay on shore this year. Participants will walk onto the ice, jump in the water and then be able to walk out of the water right onto the shore.

Keith Melrose, one of the event organizers and a sergeant with the Alexandria Police Department, said he doesn’t feel comfortable putting that many people out on the ice this year because of recent warm temperatures, which made the ice unsafe.

“We need to take precautions,” said Melrose. “And we need to make sure everyone is safe."

Melrose noted that the lake access at Arrowwood Resort will be closed during the Polar Plunge and no vehicles will be allowed to be on the ice.

The Alexandria Polar Plunge has taken place since 2007, starting with 45 plungers and raising $7,508. The record amount of money raised was $106,732 in 2014. Last year, 290 plungers raised more than $75,000

The Alexandria plunge will take place tomorrow, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m. at Arrowwood Resort and Conference Center, 2100 Arrowwood Lane NW, Alexandria. Day of the plunge check-in will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the plunge site. Plungers can register online at plungemn.org and may plunge as individuals or in teams. They are also encouraged to wear unique and outrageous costumes on plunge day. Each participant must raise a minimum of $75. They must bring pledges to the plunge. Shoes and towels are also required. For more information or to register, visit plungemn.org or email plunge@somn.org.