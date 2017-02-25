Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Lifestyles Expo off and running w/video

    By Celeste Edenloff Today at 11:58 a.m.

    Dancing, fitness demo, hypnosis and lots of vendor exhibits are on display at the 23nd annual Echo Press Lifestyles Expo at the Viking Plaza today, Saturday, Feb. 25.

    Many exhibitors are at the mall, showcasing their products and services until 4 p.m. It is fun for all ages, plus there are specials on new subscriptions and renewals. 

    The event was co-sponsored by Cub Foods, Cub Pharmacy and Viking Plaza Mall.

    Natalie Heckert will be demostrating her Nat's E-Fit at 12:30 p.m. and Dan Lee will be performing his comedy hypnosis show at 2 p.m. 

    More photos and highlights will be printed in Wednesday's Echo Press.

    Explore related topics:NewsLifestyles ExpoEcho PressViking Plaza Mall
    Celeste Edenloff

    Celeste Edenloff is a reporter for the Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area for about 18 years. Celeste worked as a reporter for the newspaper from May of 1999 to February 2011, and is looking forward once again to sharing the stories of the people of Alexandria and surrounding areas. A self-labeled fitness freak, Celeste also works part-time as a group fitness instructor and personal trainer and enjoys running and participating in races.  

     

    cedenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1242
    Advertisement
    randomness