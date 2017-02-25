Lifestyles Expo off and running w/video
Dancing, fitness demo, hypnosis and lots of vendor exhibits are on display at the 23nd annual Echo Press Lifestyles Expo at the Viking Plaza today, Saturday, Feb. 25.
Many exhibitors are at the mall, showcasing their products and services until 4 p.m. It is fun for all ages, plus there are specials on new subscriptions and renewals.
The event was co-sponsored by Cub Foods, Cub Pharmacy and Viking Plaza Mall.
Natalie Heckert will be demostrating her Nat's E-Fit at 12:30 p.m. and Dan Lee will be performing his comedy hypnosis show at 2 p.m.
More photos and highlights will be printed in Wednesday's Echo Press.