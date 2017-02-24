Law enforcement blotter: Thursday, Feb. 23

Check welfare of person, Brandon High School reported they have a student that has missed most of the week and they are not able to get in contact with the student's guardian, would like the student checked on, Brandon.

Attempted fraud/scam, comp believes her identity may have been stolen, comp needs report for ID protection plan, Alex.

Public assist, has questions about her pending divorce and some restraining order issues, Osakis.

Suspicious activity, comp heard what sounded like a pellet gun shoot at his kitchen window, one pane broken from a double pane window, comp did not see any vehicles or people passing by at the time of the incident, comp wanted incident documented for info only at this time, Alex.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday, Feb. 23

Public assist, transporting student from Discovery to Runestone, missed the transfer bus.

Theft, roommate moved out and took some of her items, items are believed to be mutual property, advised comp of civil process to get property back.

Public assist, comp requesting to speak with officer to report abuse of employee.

Property damage crash, minor, no injuries, 10th Ave E/Jefferson St.

Property damage crash, minor, no injuries, State Hwy 29 S.

Threats, received threatening letter.

Suspicious activity, persons look to be taking things out of an abandoned trailer.

Fraud, females exchanging bigger bills for smaller bills in an attempt to confuse employee, now business is short cash.

Check welfare of person, Grant County Social Services would like mom and child checked on, made inappropriate comments/statements earlier today, subject stated that she was fine and did not need help.

Fraud, business took two NSF checks in November of 2016.

Missing person, wife left vehicle while husband was in the store, purse is still in vehicle, last seen about one to one and a half hours ago, last seen wearing a black coat and jeans, epileptic patient, person two left person one at Walmart while he went to Cub to shop, person two was supposed to come back and get her but forgot where she was and thought she was in truck at Cub then disappeared, person one located at Walmart and is fine, brought to Cub by family.

Suicide threats, resident in her room feeling suicidal.

Suicide threats, comp stating her boyfriend is threatening to take a bunch of pills, male party is not a threat to himself, parties were having a communication difficulties.

Door found open.

Fight/assault, couple fighting in the front of comp’s house and now in the street, nothing physical, male wanted ride and then left.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.