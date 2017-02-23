Verndale man is missing

Giles was last seen at the Super 8 in Grand Rapids after spending the night after he got lost. He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 165 pounds, with hazel eyes and gray balding hair and a gray mustache and beard.

Giles is driving a 2012 Burgundy GMC Traverse with Minnesota license plate 276GYZ. Because of his age and weather authorities are concerned for his welfare. He may be lost so the Wadena County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to keep an eye out on roadsides, in ditches and other areas for his vehicle or him.

If Giles is found the sheriff's department asks that he is not given directions or allowed to leave.

Anyone with information regarding Giles' whereabouts should contact the Wadena County Sheriff's Office at 218-631-7600 or dial 911.