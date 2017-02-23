Search
    Verndale man is missing

    By Al Edenloff Today at 5:22 p.m.
    Richard Griffith Giles

    The Wadena County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating Richard Griffith Giles, 89, of Verndale.

    Giles was last seen at the Super 8 in Grand Rapids after spending the night after he got lost. He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 165 pounds, with hazel eyes and gray balding hair and a gray mustache and beard.

    Giles is driving a 2012 Burgundy GMC Traverse with Minnesota license plate 276GYZ. Because of his age and weather authorities are concerned for his welfare. He may be lost so the Wadena County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to keep an eye out on roadsides, in ditches and other areas for his vehicle or him.

    If Giles is found the sheriff's department asks that he is not given directions or allowed to leave.

    Anyone with information regarding Giles' whereabouts should contact the Wadena County Sheriff's Office at 218-631-7600 or dial 911.

    Al Edenloff
    Al Edenloff is the news and opinion page editor for the Echo Press. He was born in Alexandria and lived most of his childhood in Parkers Prairie. He graduated with honors from Moorhead State University with a degree in mass communications, print journalism. He interned at the Echo Press in the summer of 1983 and was hired a year later as a sports reporter. He also worked as a news reporter/photographer. Al is a four-time winner of the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Herman Roe Award, which honors excellence in editorial writing.  
    AEdenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1236
