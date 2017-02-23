Meet the new Pet of the Week: Cecil (w/video)
The Echo Press and the Lakes Area Humane Society (LAHS) in Alexandria present this week’s “Pet of the Week”- Cecil.
Cecil is a 9 to 10 month old male labrador blend.
The LAHS says, "Cecil is an affectionate guy who will be always be happy to see you! He would love a family to go for walks with, play ball and snuggle up to on the couch. "
If you are interested in adopting Cecil, call the LAHS at (320) 759-2260.
The LAHS animal shelter is open to the public Mondays and Wednesdays (noon to 6 p.m.), Thursdays and Fridays (noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at 3811 Nevada Street SW in Alexandria.