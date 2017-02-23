Law enforcement blotter: Wednesday, Feb. 22

Probation violation, arrested person one for probation violation, obstructing legal process and disorderly conduct, Alex.

Fire, vehicle, I-94 MM 86, Evansville.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Theft, comp stating someone stole a battery and damaged the keypad, advised comp about possibly investing in security system and told officers will conduct extra patrol on location.

Suspicious activity, comp requesting to speak with an officer.

Suspicious person, comp stating he called about male party last night, is back at story again, spoke with person one who matched description of suspect, person one stated he was never over by the thrift store, comp just wanted to know if he needed help or anything which he did not.

Personal injury crash, two vehicles, State Hwy 29 S.

Neighbor dispute, comp upset that her neighbor's dog uses her yard as a restroom, comp wanted it documented that the neighbor continues to allow his dogs in their yard and not on a leash, comp also states neighbor hangs out on her property and leaves beer bottles in her yard, only wanted it documented at this time.

Littering complaint, requests a call from an officer regarding an ongoing littering issue in the neighborhood, neighbor has junk and a moldy couch in their yard, advised to contact City Hall regarding an ordinance violation complaint.

Public assist, request assistance in retrieving her clothing from an ex-roommate, subject was able to get her property without assistance.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Property damage crash, minor, 7th Ave W/Fillmore St.

Drunk, Raaper’s back parking lot.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.