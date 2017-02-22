More than 8,000 turkeys die in fire

According to the Meeker County Sheriff's Office, the incident was reported shortly before noon near Eden Valley.

A 76-foot by 416-foot barn and a tractor were a total loss and there were approximately 8,300 young birds in the barn at the time.

No birds survived the fire, according to Sheriff Brian Cruze, who said there were no people hurt as a result of the fire.

A dollar loss has not been determined.

The Meeker County Deputies, Eden Valley Fire Department, Watkins Fire Department and Litchfield Fire Department responded to the scene.