Mouse to blame for truck fire
A mouse is the probable cause for a truck that caught on fire early Tuesday morning near Evansville.
According to Evansville Fire Chief Ben Hohman, a semi-tractor that was sitting on a farm site along County Road 41 Northwest near Evansville caught on fire after a mouse chewed through a cable, causing it to arc and then catch fire. The semi is owned by Red Canyon Trucking in Evansville, which is owned by Darrin Quinn, Blake Quinn and Caleb Hokanson.
Hohman said one of the Quinns, who lives on the farm site, called 911 because the sound of the semi catching fire woke him up. The fire was reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Hohman said he was impressed with the response time from the Evansville Fire Department and that a second semi, which was right next to the one that caught fire, wasn't damaged.
The semi that caught fire, however, was a total loss, according to Hohman.
There was no trailer attached.