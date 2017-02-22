Mouse to blame for truck fire

Hohman said one of the Quinns, who lives on the farm site, called 911 because the sound of the semi catching fire woke him up. The fire was reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Hohman said he was impressed with the response time from the Evansville Fire Department and that a second semi, which was right next to the one that caught fire, wasn't damaged.

The semi that caught fire, however, was a total loss, according to Hohman.

There was no trailer attached.