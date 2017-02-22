Law enforcement blotter: Tuesday, Feb. 21

Fire, vehicle, semi on fire, close to home, two semis involved, one a total loss, Evansville.

Personal injury crash, two vehicles, vehicle one traveling north on 81 coming up to 82, vehicle two traveling west on 82, vehicle one did not stop for the stop sign and struck vehicle two, Alex.

Property damage crash, rollover, no injuries, Maple Way NE/State Hwy 29 N, Alex.

Property damage crash, minor, Freeborn Ln SW/Freeborn Rd SW, Kensington.

Civil matter, person one attempting to recover belongings from person two, person two apparently harassing person one about belongings, Forada.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Suspicious activity, received a phone call from a male looking for a place to stay, stated she has called law enforcement before and was advised to call to report concerns, caller did not know where the male was.

Suspicious person, comp wanted to report an older guy walking back and forth from vehicle one to the store, thought the actions were suspicious, unable to locate male.

Public assist, comp stating she is having issues getting a tenant to leave after an eviction notice, advised of ways to handle the situation.

Child custody matter, comp stating his ex did not deliver their child this weekend.

Theft, gas drive off.

Public assist, comp had questions about sale of vehicle, referred to DMV for forced title transfer.

Drug-related activity, found a scale in his backyard, scale will be entered into evidence.

Public assist, escorting hockey team.

Property damage crash, minor, Broadway St.

Suspicious person, man carrying a knife walking eastbound, unable to locate.

Harassment, comp said someone burned all of the photos she had of her mother and keeps videotaping her while she is at his house, he lives in Forada.

Public assist, child has his leg stuck in the bars on the playground, Alexandria Fire Department removed the child's leg.

Public assist, would like police present for a vehicle title transfer in the Holiday lot.

Drug-related activity, comp stating there is a needle in his neighbor's yard and there are a lot of children playing in the area, disposed of in a sharps container.

Fight/assault, male and female fighting outside and it appeared he hit her or the door with a shovel, person one was damaging her own property after an argument, stated that she would calm down, person two wanted nothing done.

Property damage crash, I-94 SW/State Hwy 29 S.

Public assist, knife stuck in ground by street light that comp would like removed but he does not want to touch it because of fingerprints, collected knife and disposed of it.

Property damage crash, 7th Ave E/Broadway St.

Check welfare of person, female sitting with no money and nowhere to go, gave person a ride.

Suspicious activity, comp heard something hit her house, when she went outside did not see anything but heard the neighbors talking, everything appears OK.

Public assist, has questions on a car he sold that is not being registered, left a message for the comp to contact the license bureau to force a title change.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Theft, someone stole comps credit card and made purchases.

Threats, comp’s ex’s boyfriend is threatening to come over to beat him up, spoke with person two about the messages he has been sending the comp and person one, person two was concerned about the comp being around his child, person two was advised he will be arrested for trespassing if he goes to the comp’s house.

Gas leak, major gas spill.

Property damage crash, vehicle was hit while she was at work, person did leave card on her windshield.

