Warm-up has Polar Plunge on the move

However, unseasonably warm temperatures are making organizers and law enforcement officials a little leery and they are questioning the condition of the ice.

"The warmer weather and now the rain is deteriorating the ice quickly," said Sgt. Greg Windhurst with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. "It's just not safe for that many people."

Keith Melrose, one of the event organizers and a sergeant with the Alexandria Police Department, said he doesn't feel comfortable putting that many people out on the ice and that organizers are exploring other options.

"We need to take precautions," said Melrose. "And we need to make sure everyone is safe. We will be checking the ice as the week progresses, but I'm not going to put people on the ice unless I know it is safe."

A couple of options include setting up some type of holding tank on shore and pump lake water into it for the plungers to jump into or maybe cutting a spot open in the ice where runners can run in and out of the water from shore.

"I am waiting until the warm weather quits and then take it from there," said Melrose. "We have other options."

Melrose is planning to meet with the staff at Arrowwood Resort, the host site for the event, and will have a plan in place by Saturday. Regardless of where the plungers jump, Melrose is still looking forward to a great event and another successful Alexandria Polar Plunge.

Record-breaking temperatures

Shawn DeVinny, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, said, "This warm-up is very unusual this time of year across the state and in Alexandria. We do sometimes see thaws in February, but for widespread 50s and 60s in parts of southern Minnesota for so many days in a row is rare."

Record temperatures for Sunday, Feb. 19 and Monday, Feb. 20 were broken, according to DeVinny. The previous record high for Monday was 48 degrees, which was set in 1981, but the record was broken Monday morning when temperatures reached 52 degrees.

For Sunday, Feb. 19, a record high in Alexandria was reached as the temperature topped out at 54 degrees. The previous record was 50 degrees and was set in 1981.

"We would have seen more records in Alexandria if it hadn't been for a similar, but slightly stronger warm-up that occurred in 1981 during the same date range," said DeVinny. "This is no doubt, though, one of the strongest warm-ups we've seen in mid-February for the snow pack to be gone across Southern and Central Minnesota this time of year is extremely rare."

DeVinny said the forecast for this upcoming weekend looks cooler.

He said a powerful storm will be moving through Iowa and southern Minnesota, but that Alexandria will likely avoid the brunt of the storm in terms of snowfall.

More normal temperatures — highs in the upper 20s to low 30s — are expected this weekend and what DeVinny called an impressive warm-up will come to an abrupt end.

Long-time jumpers

Mark Suchy, a long-time supporter and Polar Plunge jumper, has jumped in all kinds of weather. It doesn't matter to him because "it's for a good cause."

"Special Olympics touches many of us, whether personally or through extended family," he said.

Suchy, the vice president of sales and marketing for Massman Automation Designs, Inc. in Villard, is a member of Team Massman. The manufacturing business has been a champion of the Special Olympics fundraiser for years.

"The team was started with just two employees and then it just grew and grew," said Suchy. "Last year, there were 21 jumpers."

Suchy said, however, that the team has had up to "30-some jumpers" and that the team has raised more than $75,000 for the Polar Plunge.

"The community is important to us, as a company," said Suchy. "I have to admit, I don't enjoy jumping, but I do it because this is such a great cause and I have a nephew who participates in Special Olympics. And I like to see all the orange jumpers." Massman participants all don the same orange jerseys.

"Overall, it is a great event and Keith (one of the organizers) does a great job," said Suchy.

By the numbers

The Alexandria Polar Plunge has taken place since 2007, starting with 45 plungers and raising $7,508. The record amount of money raised was $106,732 in 2014. Last year, 290 plungers raised more than $75,000

If you go

The Alexandria plunge will take place Sunday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m. at Arrowwood Resort and Conference Center, 2100 Arrowwood Lane NW, Alexandria. Day of the plunge check-in will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the plunge site. Plungers can register online at plungemn.org and may plunge as individuals or in teams. They are also encouraged to wear unique and outrageous costumes on plunge day.

Each participant must raise a minimum of $75. They must bring pledges to the plunge. Shoes and towels are also required. For more information or to register, visit plungemn.org or email plunge@somn.org.