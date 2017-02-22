Practicing for thin ice

Windhurst, a sergeant with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, along with a couple dozen other members of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, took part in a two-day training on thin ice rescue last week on the southwest shore of Lake Darling.

"We've hired so many new staff members since our last training that it was a great time to do another one," said Windhurst. "And it was a great refresher for those who've been on staff for awhile.

The last thin ice rescue training took place in December 2010.

Trainees first practiced how to do self-rescues using ice picks that are packed in the sleeves of the Mustang survival suit, said Windhurst. The Mustangs are designed especially for thin ice rescue.

Windhurst said it is not a bad idea for people to bring ice picks with them when they are planning on heading out on the lake.

"If you don't have ice picks," he said. " You can even use long, spike-like nails. They work just the same."

Other methods of rescue included using a rescue "noodle," which is basically the same thing as a pool noodle used by kids, and also using the rope bag. A small bag, with a rope tucked inside, is tossed to the person who fell through the ice and can be used to pull the person to safety.

Windhurst said the rope bag helps victims basically rescue themselves.

"If the throw bag is used, the person needs to be able to function in order to wrap the rope around themselves," said Windhurst. "If not, we will probably use the noodle and get in the water with the person and wrap the noodle around them."

Another thin ice rescue tool used by law enforcement personnel is an ice rescue sled. The sleds, Windhurst said, are used if a person is further out in the water.

"It all depends on the situation as to what gear or method we will use for rescue," said Windhurst.

As there gets to be less and less ice and if a rescue is needed, the sheriff's office also has an airboat. Airboats have flat bottoms and can maneuver through pretty much anything. It can easily go from an open water area to an ice covered lake with no problem.

The recent warmer weather is not helping the ice on area lakes, said Windhurst, adding that even if there is a cold snap, it's not going to help the lakes.

"Even though people don't want to, they need to wear a life jacket or some type of float coat," said Windhurst. "And they should make sure to let others know where they are going in case we have to rescue them. We'll at least know where to start looking."