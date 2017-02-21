Man rescued from burning car in Stearns County

A Stearns County Sheriff's deputy, a member of the Freeport Fire Department and neighbors who were at the crash were credited for rescuing the 23-year-old driver, Brent James Geislinger.

The crash was reported at 5:57 p.m. on Stearns County Road 11, about miles south of Freeport, when a 1998 Buick LeSabre Custom driven by Geislinger veered off the road and struck a driveway approach.

The car went airborne for a short distance and continued south into the ditch and landed in an open field.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff's report, the vehicle was smoking heavily and flames were coming from the bottom of the vehicle while Geislinger was trapped inside.