Law enforcement blotter: Monday, Feb. 20

911 hang up, no one appears to be home, Alex.

Juvenile trouble, 14-year-old male took off from grandma, male is currently on school suspension for having a knife, Alex.

Suspicious activity, neighbors are stripping a large motorhome in road, unsure if all activity is legal, searched the are, RV was in front of a business on 3rd and State Street unoccupied, not a hazard, Evansville.

911 hangup, busy tone on call back, no one around, looks like a seasonal residence, Alex.

Public assist, death notification for Ottertail, Carlos.

Monday, Feb. 20

Burglary, comp stating someone has been stealing from his home.

Drug-related activity, comp stating one of the rooms smells like weed and guests are complaining, permission given to search room, nothing of interest located.

Property damage crash, minor, 30th Ave W.

Fraud, comp stating they received stolen checks.

Check welfare of person, male walking in the roadway northbound from Caribou, transported home.

Suspicious activity, male party aiming a crossbow at cars, person one stated he was aiming it at a snowbank for target practice, the arrow did not have a tip on it and the bow was homemade, person one advised he would put it away.

Fraud, someone opened a credit card in her name using her social security number, person said the card was not used, and she was not out anything at this time, advised to monitor her credit and she is working with her bank for more protection.

Public assist, jail requesting victim notification that an offender is being released from jail, made contact with the victim and notified him.

Public assist, would like assistance getting her money back from a male party, advised of the small claims court process.

Fraud, comp stated that a doctor from the Heart Association called her wanting personal information, comp asked what kind of doctor that caller was and he hung up, no information was given, advised comp of the common scam calls APD receives.

Theft, would like a call from an officer about some missing narcotics.

Abandoned vehicle, black Lincoln Navigator has been parked at the intersection since this morning, unable to locate.

Property damage crash, two vehicles, no injuries, citation issued to person two for duty to drive with due care, N Nokomis NE/State Hwy 29 N.

Attempted fraud/scam, comp would like to speak to someone about a suspicious call she got, comp stated that a horse wager company called her looking for her information, comp did not give any personal information.

Suspicious activity, green Saturn keeps going up and down the alley, driving how learning how to drive a stick shift.

Drug-related activity, juvenile daughter brought marijuana into appointment with mother, person one cited for small amount of marijuana.

Suspicious activity, comp approached red car that appeared to have been in an accident, driver slammed vehicle door before he spoke to the two individuals, concerned they might be intoxicated, citation issued for duty to drive with due care, person was upset that he went into the ditch.

Suspicious activity, believes someone tried to break into the house because he heard a door, comp was unsure if it was mom’s boyfriend or someone else that came in and left, mother was unsure as well, stated they were going to start locking their doors.

