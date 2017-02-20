USA Cycling investigating Erickson claims, report says

That's according to an article posted on Feb. 17 at bicycling.com written by Caitlin Giddings. Giddings wrote that USA Cycling wouldn't discuss details of the case while it was ongoing.

Erickson went public through a story first published on bicycling.com on Jan. 4 where she alleged that she was sexually, verbally and emotionally abused starting at the age of 17 as a junior racer. She has not named the man she says abused her.

Since 2014, USA Cycling has used a program called SafeSport in how it fields allegations of sexual abuse, Giddings wrote.

"When someone reports misconduct in cycling — even if not directly to USA Cycling — the organization assigns the case to Jon Whiteman, its risk protection manager and the employee who manages the SafeSport program," the bicycling.com story read in describing the SafeSport program. "If Whiteman determines a crime has been committed, he refers the case to law enforcement. If USA Cycling finds that the incident potentially violates SafeSport policy but is not a legal matter, it hires a third-party investigator to research the claim, collect witness testimony and to make a report. If a staff employee is involved. It could mean termination."

Read the whole story at http://www.bicycling.com/racing/pro-cycling/usa-cycling-opens-investigation-into-missy-ericksons-allegations-of-sexual-abuse.

Erickson has not yet agreed to interview requests from the Echo Press since going public with the allegations in early January.