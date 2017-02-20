Suspicious vehicle, comp lives at location and stated a white van with a rack on top and Minnesota plates is on the road in front of their house and it looks suspicious, comp called back and stated that everything was fine, Alex.

Check welfare of person, probations wishes deputy would check on client, unable to make contact, Garfield.

Fraud, comp stated their old business account was hacked on their computer, Carlos.

Theft, comp stated they had a rebate check for $48 from Menards taken, Menards advised comp they needed to call law enforcement and make a report, Miltona.

Personal injury crash, three-vehicle crash, Co Rd 2 SE/Co Rd 82 SE, Osakis.

Restraining order violation, comp in the lobby reporting person one is texting him again and he has an active HRO against her, person one sent nine text messages in three days, photographs taken, Alex.

Public assist, transferred call to APD, Alex.

Suspicious vehicle, suspicious vehicle in parked awkwardly in parking lot, Alex.

Public assist, person one is on probation and had a miscommunication with probation agent, Alex.

Suspicious vehicle, cited for driving after revocation, Evansville.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Drunk, two drunk males, unable to locate, Alex.

Suspicious vehicle, vehicle with the tail lights on, all secure no one around, Alex.

Public assist, comp reporting stolen phone, it has a locater on it, comp lost phone at Elden’s last night and it was found by person one's child, the phone was returned to the comp, Alex.

Drug-related activity, caller wanting to speak with deputy regarding drugs in their neighborhood, Alex.

Property damage crash, person two transported by North to be checked for injuries, both vehicles and trailer towed, Co Rd 3 SE/Herberger Rd SE, Osakis.

Public assist, comp wanting assistance with a property exchange, Alex.

Public assist, caller states that person one has been staying with him and left her daughter with him and is now accusing him of taking the daughter, DCSO followed person one to person two’s residence to pick up child and belongings, Alex.

Sunday, Feb. 19

Suspicious activity, someone banging on bedroom window, patrolled area did not locate any individuals outside, did not notice any foot tracks in frost near window, Miltona.

Suspicious activity, comp is concerned that person one is doing a drug deal, unknown why he would be driving around at this time of the morning otherwise, unable to locate, Osakis.

Public assist, comp would like to retrieve property from an impound vehicle.

Suspicious activity, comp noticed the front door open on the house this morning at 7:30, now when he got home the door is shut. there is no one living there, house was secure and no signs of forced entry, everything appeared to be okay, called and left message for homeowner, Alex.

Trespassing complaint, comp found someone trespassing on his land, comp stated party has traps set up but is accessing his land, informed complainant about Minnesota's water/road right-of-way laws, Alex.

ATV complaint, comp reporting a dirt bike was riding in the ditch rutting up the ditch, last seen west on Co Rd 8, white and blue,

spoke with person one about the issue and he agreed to obey DNR laws, Garfield.

Check welfare of person, comp was supposed to trim her shrubs and when doing so person one was acting strangely because she was peeking through the window, when he was finished he came up to the house to tell her and she had a table and chairs in front of the door, comp isn't sure if he scared her or not, advised person one of the complaint and she stated that she would call the comp back, Alex.

Neighbor dispute, comp stated party threw dog feces in her yard, argument over property line with person one and his dad, person one removed the dog feces and resolved the issue, Alex.

Public assist, neighbor's tree limb landed on their garage causing damage, they have left several messages with the neighbors with no luck, they want to know what to do to have the neighbors remove the limb and fix/pay for the damage, comp has only attempted to contact neighbor via Facebook, comp advised to call, walk over, or send a letter to resolve tree issue, advised this was civil issue, Alex.

Suspicious person, male was found sitting in the main common area of the hospital, hospital security advised officers that he was suspicious, male party stated that he was released from the hospital and needed a ride home, given a ride home, Alex.

Suspicious person,