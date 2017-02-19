Surprise donation covers vet bill

When she got to Eddie's, she noticed Toby, the foster dog of store owner Haylee Gibson, was walking around. Then, one by one, board members and others involved with Ellie's Legacy walked in the door.

Finally, Becca Gill and Crystal Thielke of Bell Bank went in and revealed the reason they were all there — and handed her a check for $1,250, enough to cover a vet bill for the rescue program.

"My brain had to kind of catch up, and then I started crying," Fieldhammer said. "(I felt) incredible relief, to be honest. Incredible relief. The vet bill has been weighing on my mind, and that has really been what's been holding us back from taking in more dogs lately. This is a huge, huge help. I'm so excited. I just can't believe it. I think I'm still a little bit in shock."

The check came from Bell Bank's Pay It Forward program, in which each of their full-time employees gets $1,000 per year to help out people in the community.

"It was awesome," Gill said of Fieldhammer's reaction. "She's just a very grateful person. ... It was nice to be able to take some of that pressure off of her about how to pay."

It wasn't the first time Gill and Thielke helped out the program. Last year for Bell Bank's 50th anniversary, they were given $2,500 each and gave $3,000 to Ellie's Legacy.

Thielke said she started following Ellie's Legacy on social media after her cousin had a meet-and-greet with one of its dogs, and that's how she came up with the idea of donating to it.

"I started following their stuff on Facebook," she said. "And then from there when we got that big chunk of money I'm like, 'Well they deserve it and they need it.' Because they always put on there how they have big vet bills and stuff like that that they need to take care of."

The name "Ellie's Legacy" comes from Fieldhammer's own dog, a black lab and shepherd mixed breed named Ellie, who died a couple years ago, inspiring Fieldhammer to start the rescue and foster program. Since its inception in July 2014, Ellie's Legacy has saved more than 50 dogs and 20 cats.

With vet finances taken care of, the thing Fieldhammer is lacking is foster families for the animals they take in.

"She does a great job," said Gill. "She just wishes she had enough foster families that would help because she's got to turn so many away because you can only say 'yes, we'll take it' if you have somewhere for it to go."

Potential foster families for the Ellie's Legacy dogs can visit ellieslegacy.org to apply or to learn more about the organization.

"What they're doing is amazing because I couldn't afford to do it," Thielke said. "I don't have the ability to do it, so I'm glad somebody else does, and if they need help, (they deserve to receive it). They're doing a really awesome thing, and all animals deserve to be loved one way or the other."