Fishing for a Cure helps cancer fighters

With temperatures hovering around 50 degrees, participants couldn't believe their good luck.

"You couldn't ask for a better day," said Colter Fortenberry of Osakis. "This is not supposed to happen in February."

"It turned out pretty incredible," agreed tournament organizer, Robbie Betterman.

The tournament drew 926 registrants -- up about 150 anglers from last year.

Organizers were still adding up the proceeds, which will go toward the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life, but they'd already surpassed their goal of $30,000. That's a big increase from the tournament's first year that raised $620. Betterman said that with this year's total, the tournament has now raised more than $100,000 in 11 years.

The tournament's increasing numbers and wide draw fits with Alexandria Industries' goal.

"We wanted it to be more than a company thing," Betterman said. "We wanted it to be a community event."

A lot of fish were reeled in Saturday. With about an hour remaining, a 9-pound northern topped the leader board. A 3.19 pound walleye was also hauled in -- along with buckets of crappies and sunfish.

The tournament was created by a small group of Alexandria Industries employees to make a difference in the fight against cancer.

More photos and informaton will be printed in Wednesday's Echo Press.