Car hits ambulance in Pope County, five injured
A car collided with an ambulance in Pope County on Saturday, injuring five people.
A Minnesota State Patrol report said a 2005 Dodge Stratus driven by Melanie Joy Sievert, 58, of Starbuck, was westbound on Minnesota Highway 28 when it went into the ditch, the driver overcorrected and went into the eastbound lane hitting the ambulance head on.
The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, near Pope County Road 29.
One passenger in the ambulance, Craig Allen Feuchtenberger, 45, of Hancock, was taken to
Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.
The others in ambulance, driver Timothy Gramm, 54, of Morris, and passengers Jessica Velde, 35, of Morris, David Thomas Smith, 21, of Amery, Wis., and Sievert were taken to Glacial Ridge Hospital in Glenwood.
The State Patrol described all of the injuries as non-life-threatening.