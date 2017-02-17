High-speed pursuit ends with arrest

On Friday, Feb. 17 at 12:13 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the West Central Drug and Violent Offender Task Force regarding a Department of Corrections warrant on Vipond.

Deputies located Vipond driving near 2nd Avenue and Irving Street in Alexandria. As Vipond pulled into the Goodwill parking lot, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop but Vipond did not stop his vehicle, according to the sheriff's office. He continued through the parking lot and onto Hawthorne Street, where he then accelerated.

Deputies began pursuing Vipond, who proceeded east to Nokomis Street, then south.

The pursuit reached State Highway 29 and 30th Avenue, where a PIT maneuver was attempted in order to end the pursuit. However, Vipond drove his vehicle into the ditch and led deputies northbound on State Highway 29, where speeds reached around 80 miles per hour, according to authorities.

Due to traffic and dangerous speeds, deputies then dropped their level of speed. Vipond was seen heading eastbound onto 2nd Avenue and then northbound onto Kenwood Street. Deputies then lost sight of his vehicle.

Shortly after, a citizen called 911 and reported a male party running on foot near Carlos Avenue and Nokomis Street, behind the Cornerstone building. Deputies responded and found Vipond walking toward Nokomis Street, and he was taken into custody.

While searching Vipond's vehicle, deputies found methamphetamine, according to the sheriff's office.

Vipond is being held at the Douglas County Jail on charges of fleeing police in a motor vehicle, controlled substance crimes, and various traffic offenses related to the pursuit. He is awaiting a court appearance.

During the attempted PIT maneuver, one Douglas County Sheriff’s Office vehicle sustained minor damage.