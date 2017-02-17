Alex alum helps match donors, patients

Josh Molden, a senior at Alexandria Area High School, will soon receive bone marrow as he was recently diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, also known as ALL. (See related story.)

Kornetzke, a 2003 graduate of Jefferson High School in Alexandria, now lives in the Twin Cities and works in the Immunogenetic Operations and Research Department at Be the Match. Be the Match is a community of donors, volunteers, health care professionals and researchers who deliver cures by helping patients get the lifesaving marrow or umbilical cord blood transplant they need, according to Kornetzke.

At a benefit this Saturday in Alexandria for Molden, there will be four Be the Match tables set up for guests to get more information and to sign up to become a bone marrow donor.

"Every three minutes, someone is diagnosed with a blood cancer," said Kornetzke. "And 75 percent of patients do not have a fully matched donor in their family, so they depend on Be the Match to find a donor for them."

The Be the Match registry is the world's largest and most diverse donor registry — it has more than 13.5 million potential marrow donors and more than 225,000 cord blood units on its registry, she said, adding that every search through the organization provides patients with access to nearly 27 million potential donors and more than 680,000 cord blood units worldwide.

Each year, there are more than 14,000 patients diagnosed with life-threatening blood cancers, like leukemia or lymphoma or other diseases for which a marrow or cord blood transplant from an unrelated donor may be the patient's best or only hope of a cure, said Kornetzke.

Since 1987, Be the Match has facilitated 74,000 transplants. Of those, 6,400 were done in 2015.

"The best transplant outcomes happen when a patient's human leukocyte antigen (HLA, or tissue type) and the HLA of a registry member or cord blood unit closely match," she said. "Patients are most likely to match the tissue type of someone who shares their ethnic background."

The cells used in transplants come from three sources — marrow, peripheral blood stem cells and umbilical cord blood. Cord blood is collected from the umbilical cord and placenta immediately after a baby is born. It is stored at a public cord blood bank and the cord blood unit is listed on the Be The Match Registry, according to Kornetzke. She added that there is no cost for parents to donate cord blood. There are advantages for each cell source depending on factors such as age of the patient, disease and the diversity of the patient's HLA, which can impact their likelihood of finding a well-matched donor.

Kornetzke said that more young people of diverse racial and ethnic heritage are needed now to help patients searching for a match.

"People between the ages of 18 and 44 are most urgently needed since they are requested by transplant doctors more than 95 percent of the time," she said. "And because research shows that these donors provide the greatest chance for transplant success."

She also said that there are other ways to save lives, including giving money, donating cord blood, volunteering or spreading the word about the need for more young, diverse individuals to join the registry.

People can either join in person at a live drive, such as the benefit for Molden, or online at BeTheMatch.org. To join, people need to meet age and health guidelines and be willing to donate to any patient in need. Registration involves completing a health history form and giving a sample of cells that are taken by a simple swab of the inside of your cheek, said Kornetzke. She also said that about one in every 430 registry members go on to donate to a patient.

"The most important thing registry members can do is stay committed to donating if identified as the best match for a patient," she said.

For additional information, visit bethematch.org.