Law enforcement blotter: Thursday, Feb. 16

Suspicious activity, notified by school and city vehicle has been parked in front of playground for past couple days, checked with owner and vehicle was suppose to be in possession with Runestone Auto Care, mechanic parked vehicle at location and forgot about it, removed vehicle from location, Kensington.

Theft, cash missing from safe and no forced entry, Alex.

Criminal damage to property, comp stated his cover of his pick up was taken off when he was in St. Cloud at an appointment, comp also stated it looked like someone tried to get in his french doors of his home, stated the doors were badly damaged, stated someone attempted to break into his home three to four weeks ago causing damage to back door and dog kennel cover, Nelson.

Fraud, comp believed online site used for replacement social security care, fraud was unfounded, Alex.

Suspicious activity, found two deceased calfs dumped on the state land in the ditch, comp was unsure if they were dumped recently or just uncovered by the melting snow, wanted law enforcement to be aware, Osakis.

Check welfare of person, been drinking all day and didn't show up for his drug test, has told family members today that he is going to kill himself because he has a warrant for his arrest, deputies were out there to make contact with him today, caller states he was there but wouldn't answer the door, person one had been communicating with his sister via text message and said he was sleeping, he knows about the warrant and does not to be arrested so he won't answer the door, he is not actively making suicidal comments, comp was advised to let law enforcement know if he makes suicidal comments, Garfield.

Utility company call, comp came home and found that the phone box had been hit up by the road and the door was open and the cables hanging out, Alex.

Theft, comp went out to his garage and attempted to turn on the light and the switch, cable and light are all gone, Alex.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday, Feb. 16

Check welfare of person, comp hasn't heard from her mom since 10 p.m., would like APD to see if her vehicle is at the bowling alley.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Drug-related activity, comp stated a maintenance worker found some paraphernalia at location, maintenance worker found marijuana pipe with burnt marijuana inside of pipe, worker brought pipe outside of residence and request law enforcement verification of pipe and marijuana, in addition asked to have taken into police custody, building manager advised how to obtain CFS so she has documentation for eviction process of tenants.

Gas leak, strong smell of gas.

Child abuse sexual, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Public assist, semi needs assistance backing onto Nokomis, assisted driver with getting lawn mower to residence and semi directed to go down Kenwood Dr.

Property damage crash, three-vehicle crash, no injuries, Nokomis St.

Public assist, comp states package of his was mailed by mistake to address in Alexandria, package not received in Alexandria.

Public assist, owner will not get her and other employee a W-2, provided the IRS phone number and advised to start a formal complaint with them.

Public assist, comp had something sprayed on her vehicle, mud/snow melted from tire tread and ran down side of tire.

Suspicious activity, neighbor reporting female comes to house periodically and parks several blocks down and sneaks into the house across the neighbor's yard, sat in area for a while, no vehicle info given and no comp info.

Juvenile trouble, handled by school, nothing further.

Attempted fraud/scam, received phone call from someone stating they are from IRS and that he owed money, comp stated that he just wanted to make sure that he wasn't in trouble, advised the comp that it was a scam and told him to block the number.

Probation violation, female positive for meth.

Utility company call, call of an electrical line in parking lot that's buried under water and sparking.

Property damage crash, semi truck was hit by another semi, no injuries, Evergreen Ln SW.

Trespassing complaint, comp states there is a female in the parking lot that won't leave, parents picked up daughter and brought home to Evansville.

