Leukemia patient awaiting donor match

Most teenagers would have been happy to get out of school, but Josh wasn't. He told his parents, Chad and Pam, that he couldn't leave, that he couldn't miss school.

"I told them I wasn't going, that I couldn't get out of school," said Josh.

Unfortunately, the 17-year-old soccer and basketball player and long jump and triple jump athlete didn't have a choice. After an early-morning phone call from the doctor, the family was heading down to Children's Hospital in Minneapolis.

On Sunday evening, Sept. 11, Pam brought Josh to the Douglas County Hospital emergency room. He had had a persistent cough the previous four weeks, along with other symptoms including a low-grade fever, night sweats and bone pain. Pam was thinking her son had walking pneumonia.

"They ruled out any respiratory issues after X-rays," said Pam. "They took blood and we were told his counts were off but that we had to follow up with our regular doctor the next week."

The next morning, however, the emergency room doctor called the Moldens and talked with Chad, explaining that the family had to bring Josh down to Children's Hospital in Minneapolis and that an appointment was scheduled for that afternoon.

"When Chad told me the doctor called, he mentioned that the doctor said something about leukemia," said Pam. "We packed some clothes, boarded our dog and off we went."

Pam said they didn't use the "leukemia" word with Josh until they had been on the road for about an hour. The only thing Josh knew at that point was that something was "off" with his blood count.

When they arrived in Minneapolis at Children's, Pam said all the blood tests that were done in Alexandria were redone and at first, they were told it was "looking like something viral" and were pretty upbeat at the point — until the doctor entered the room for a third time and closed the door behind her.

"Then, our hearts sank and we knew it was something serious," said Pam.

The final diagnosis? Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, also known as ALL.

This is not the first time the Moldens have dealt with cancer. Pam is a two-time breast cancer survivor, with her last go-round in 2010.

"I truly believe that I went through what I did to help Josh through this," said Pam, noting that he has had way more chemo treatments than her and has had to deal with many more side effects. However, with a smile as big as the twinkles in his eyes, Josh reminded his mom that she went through more surgeries than he has.

After Josh's diagnosis on Sept. 12, a port was put into his left upper chest area, he had a spinal tap and bone marrow was taken from his left hip bone. A port is a small medical appliance that is put under a person's skin, typically just below the collarbone. A catheter then connects the port to a vein where medicine can be injected or blood can be drawn many times.

"ALL is a blood cancer and bone marrow is the blood-making factory in our bodies," said Pam, explaining that the taps and punctures are necessary to classify his cancer. With ALL, there isn't stages, like other cancers that might be stage one, two, three or four. It's either he has ALL or he doesn't, she said.

Treatment

When Josh started his chemo treatments, the chemo was put directly into his spinal fluid because there is a blood brain barrier, which keeps medications, even chemo, out of the spinal fluid. Research has shown that if the spinal fluid is not treated, recurrence happens every single time.

After the initial chemo treatments, the Moldens were allowed to go back home to Alexandria. However, because Josh was on a high dose of chemo, they made weekly trips back to Children's for the treatments.

The original plan for Josh, according to Pam, was that Josh would have nine months of intense chemo treatments and then three years of chemo maintenance treatments. However, after three and a half months of the intense treatments, Josh's body was expected to be in remission.

It wasn't.

Pam said the plan has been changed and has now turned into Josh needing a bone marrow transplant. To prepare for this, he is on an immunal therapy drug treatment. A bag of medicine is hooked into his port and runs continuously — for 24 hours a day — for 28 days. The bag is changed every other day. Josh will be done with this treatment today, Friday, Feb. 17.

Josh's sister, Koryna, was tested to see if she was a bone marrow match. She wasn't. But, the Moldens found out there are other options.

Because time is of the essence, said Pam, a "typical" bone marrow transplant will not be taking place. When patients need a transplant, cells come from three sources — marrow, peripheral blood stem cells and umbilical cord blood. Josh will now be matched with a donor from the umbilical cord blood blank. A date for the transplant has not been set, said Pam, as they have to wait for Josh's body to be in remission. The hope, she said, is that the surgery will take place mid-March.

The transplant will take place at the University of Minnesota Pediatric Blood and Marrow Transplantation Center in Minneapolis.

Doctor's Alexandria roots

The Moldens have met with the doctor who will be in charge of the transplant and ironically, said Pam, she is a graduate of Jefferson High School in Alexandria. Her name is Dr. Heather Stefanski. Pam, who works at Bremer Bank in Alexandria, shared a story of how she met the doctor's mother.

"This woman came through the drive-through and because of her name, I asked if she was related to Heather," said Pam. "The woman told me she was her mom and then said, 'I'm really sorry you know her, but you'll really like her.' "

After the transplant, Josh will be in the hospital for about six weeks and then will need to stay in the Twin Cities for several weeks after that.

"One hundred days is the magic number," said Pam. "When all is said and done, it will be about three months."

Through Josh's journey, Pam said the one thing that has remained is his smile. She said many people have commented that he always has a smile on his face.

"A lot of things are taken away from you when you have leukemia," said Josh. "But you have to focus on what you do have and what you can do. Find the joy in everything. I find joy in waking up every morning. I can take the time to rest. I am thankful to go to school and am sad when it's canceled. And I am thankful for all my friends."

Josh said he is looking forward to the month of March for two reasons — his two birthdays.

"When you get a bone marrow transplant, they tell you get to have another birthday," said Josh, who started grinning ear to ear. "And they told me there would be presents." Josh will celebrate his first birthday on March 8 when he turns 18 and will celebrate his second birthday on the day of his transplant. That day in March is yet to be determined.

To stay up to date on Josh's journey, visit his CaringBridge page at www.caringbridge.org/visit/joshuamolden.

Benefit planned

A benefit for Josh Molden will take place this Saturday, Feb. 18, at Alexandria Covenant Church. The "Hoedown for Hope" will begin at 4 p.m. and will run until 7 p.m.

Molden, the son of Chad and Pam Molden, is a senior at Alexandria Area High School. He was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) on Sept. 12, 2016.

Following three and a half months of intense chemo treatments, his body did not go into remission and he will now be having a bone marrow transplant, which will hopefully take place in March.

There will be pulled pork, along with all the fixings and side dishes served during the benefit, and entertainment will be provided by the Red Letter Band. Freewill donations will be accepted, and a silent auction will also take place.

Donations can also be made to the Joshua Molden Benefit Account at Bremer Bank.

For more information, contact either Julie Miller at (320) 460-0387 or Dee Novotny at (320) 815-0669.