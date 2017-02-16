Fishing for the Cure is Saturday on Smith Lake

Created by a small group of Alexandria Industries employees, the Fishing for the Cure Ice Fishing Challenge is about people making a difference in the fight against cancer.

At the inaugural event in 2007, 112 people fished and raised $620. In 2016, 776 people participated in the tournament, including 152 children age 12 or younger, raising more than $25,000 for the American Cancer Society's Relay For Life.

With a goal to raise $30,000 at this year's tournament, Fishing for the Cure will exceed $100,000 in total funds given to find a cure for cancer.

The tournament starts at noon and ends at 3 p.m.

Entry tickets are $20 and can be purchased on Smith Lake the day of the event. Tickets are sold at Alexandria Industries, Alexandria Precision Machining, Christopherson Bait Shop, Elden's Fresh Foods, Paul's Small Engines, and The General Store in Osakis.