You asked: What happened to hospital's chapel?

According to Eddie Reif, director of community relations and development for the hospital, during the last expansion project, the existing chapel space was needed for offices for human resources.

The chapel occupied a small space that was tucked away in the far end of the hospital on the third floor away from all patient care areas and it was rarely used, Reif said. He said it was mainly a spot for visiting chaplains to hang their coats.

About three years ago, the hospital auxiliary raised funds for a Meditation Room — a place where hospital visitors can pray, reflect and visit with clergy, Reif said. It occupies a prime spot in the hospital — a highly visible location close to the elevator on the third floor.

Before the Meditation Room opened, hospital leaders and the auxiliary determined that out of respect for the many different faiths of hospital visitors, the room would be non-denominational and wouldn't contain crosses or other religious symbols.

That doesn't mean, however, that people can't use the room to pray or practice their religious beliefs. Reif said the room, for example, could be a good spot for a baptism.

The Meditation Room offers a large seating area, with plenty of space for praying and prayer rugs.

"We try our best to be open and accommodating to all faiths and walks of life," Reif said.

If a patient or a patient's family members request Bibles, the hospital will furnish them, Reif said.

When patients are admitted into the hospital, they are asked if they would like to make their religious affiliation known and if the hospital can help in assisting any religious requests they may have. When appropriate, the information is passed on to social services, or if they are Catholic, a diocese.

The Echo Press printed a story about the Meditation Room in June 2014 and about the three auxiliary members who pulled the project together — Sue Freng, Dee Kraemer and Jola Amundsen.

"For a long time, we talked about doing a chapel, but we also know that diversity has come into our community and we felt that we should call it a Meditation Room," Amundsen said in the story.

The room, which is right above the intensive care unit, is open around the clock, Reif said. It's painted and furnished with a nature theme to create a place of comfort in the middle of the hospital.

"We encourage people to use it," Reif said.