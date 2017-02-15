Trip to sunny paradise turns to chaos

Dave remembers being a little upset that he and his wife, who were headed on a 16-day cruise to the Caribbean, had to sit in row 32, close to the back of the plane. Sitting toward the back, however, would turn out to be a blessing.

The Alexandria couple remembers how happy they felt when they landed in Florida and were told it was 78 degrees outside because when they left home, it felt like 18 below zero. But the happiness they felt would soon turn to horror as they made their way down the escalator toward baggage claim.

"Boom. Boom. Boom. Boom. There were four shots," recalled a teary-eyed Jan. "We saw the sun outside the doors of the airport and were so excited and then, we heard the shots being fired. It was mad chaos after that."

According to the Sun Sentinel, a south Florida newspaper, Esteban Santiago had just left the baggage claim area after he picked up his one piece of checked luggage — a case with a handgun and two rounds of ammo inside. Santiago reportedly went into the bathroom, took the gun out of its case, loaded it, tucked the gun into his pants and walked out, leaving the case behind him on the bathroom stall floor.

Santiago, according to authorities, headed back to the baggage claim area and began shooting, walking briskly through the terminal.

He dispensed all the rounds in one clip, then loaded the other and continued shooting. When he was out of bullets, Santiago reportedly threw his gun on the floor and dropped to the carpet, lying spread eagle while waiting for authorities to arrest him.

The shooting, which claimed the lives of five people and injured six, took less than 90 seconds.

The scene is one that replays over and over in Dave's and Jan's mind.

"I'm afraid to know what would've happened if we had been sitting in row 22 instead of 32," said Dave. "If we were closer, we could've been hit. It could've been us."

The couple, who were so looking forward to a peaceful and relaxing trip, were instead running for their lives, not knowing what was going happen. Instead of heading to the cruise ship, they were running down a hallway to try to find refuge along with hundreds — if not thousands — of other travelers.

Dave and Jan, along with about 60 other people, including travelers and airport employees, found refuge in a Delta airlines employee lounge and locker room area.

Jan said there were people everywhere — young people, older people, men, women, children. People were crying. People were calling and texting their loved ones.

"Being naive, I called Princess (the cruise line) to tell them what happened and to ask them to wait for us," said Jan. "They told me not to worry, that they would wait."

At one point, while sitting on the floor waiting to find out what was going on, Jan said someone asked her if she wanted a Band-Aid. She said she didn't realize she needed one until the other passenger told her to look at her foot.

"My foot was bleeding and I didn't even know it," said Jan. "Who knows, I guess it was just a fight or flight moment and my foot got gouged somehow."

The Kellers, along with those around them, had no food and no water. They couldn't go anywhere. They couldn't do anything. Jan had her carry-on tote with her and Dave had his backpack. The rest of their luggage was still in the baggage claim area.

"We just sat there. We were all just hanging out," said Dave. "Nobody really knew anything. We didn't know what was happening on the outside."

Eventually, Jan said, the group was told what happened, and each person was interviewed.

"We were asked where we were when it happened, what we heard, what we saw," said Jan. "We flew in at 12:20 p.m. and we left the airport around 9:30 p.m. At some point, I forgot about the cruise."

During the lockdown inside the airport, amidst all the chaos, Jan and Dave saw the area where the shooting took place. The scene is vivid and fresh in their minds, and they're still shaken from the experience. Dave said, "I didn't know someone could bleed that much."

"You can't even imagine," said Jan, tears welling up again in her eyes. "You don't know what is happening and it is such a helpless feeling." She described the scene as a zombieland.

Although it is something they will never forget, the Kellers said they know it could have been worse.

"Going on vacation is such a joyous time. You're on your way and it's warmer and you just feel happy," Jan said "And then how quickly all that changed."

Jan described herself as an "organized nut" and that he — the shooter — messed with her plans, but after everything was over and she and Dave finally made it to their cruise ship, the two decided he wasn't going to ruin their whole trip.

"It was one of the longest days and we were tired and hungry," said Jan. "But the next day, we got to wake up in the Atlantic ocean. We were thankful because we were alive."

On Monday, Jan. 23, after spending more than two weeks in the eastern and southern Caribbean, Jan and Dave were back home in Alexandria. Jan even went back to work the next day.

"We were both just happy to be home," said Jan. "The drive home was good, although we were both kind of quiet."

"It was amazing how easy it was for one person to screw up the lives of thousands of people," said Dave. "But we did enjoy our trip. And I know we'll go again."