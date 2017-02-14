Level-three sex offender moving to Alexandria

Mikkelson engaged in sexual contact with an 11-year-old female victim that included sexual touching. The victim knew him, according to authorities. The investigating agency was the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

A level-three offender is considered at the highest risk of repeating similar crimes, based on past criminal behavior.

The Alexandria Police Department released information about Mikkelson today, Tuesday, as part of state law that authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a sexual or predatory offender's release from prison or a secure treatment facility.

The Alexandria Police Department believes that releasing the information will enhance public safety and protection.

Mikkelson is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, about 230 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. To report any criminal activity about him, call 911.

This offender is not wanted by the police at this time and has served the sentence imposed on him. The notification is not intended to increase fear in the community. Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public.

The Alexandria Police Department and the Minnesota Department of Corrections can't direct where an offender can live, where he or she works or goes to school.

For more information, visit the Department of Corrections website.