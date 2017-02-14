Fire victim's daughter diagnosed with leukemia

But the prayers weren't for her. They were for her middle daughter, 8-year-old Tateana, who wasn't sick with Influenza A like she thought.

After some blood work was performed, Scott found out that her daughter has leukemia. The mother-daughter duo took an ambulance ride down to Children's Hospital in Minneapolis on Friday and have been there ever since.

As of now, Scott is updating her family and friends via her own personal Facebook page. Scott posted on Saturday that Tateana has acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL), which is one of the most common types of leukemia in children.

Tateana has had blood transfusions and she had surgery to put a stint IV in her shoulder, according to Scott. She began chemo treatments on Monday and on Thursday, Feb. 16, she is scheduled for another dose of chemo before being released.

Scott said they will be traveling to Children's Hospital every week for chemo until the treatments are completed.

At this time, donations for the family are still being accepted through a GoFundMe page that was set up after the fire. To donate, go to www.gofundme.com/amanda-scott-family-fund. In addition, a fund has now been set up at Bremer Bank c/o Amanda Scott.