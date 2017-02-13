City unveils street projects for this year

Municipal state aid projects include the following mill and overlay work:

• 12th Ave., from Jefferson St. to Nokomis.

• Jefferson St. from 10th Ave. to 12th Ave.

• 30th Ave. from South Broadway to 22nd Ave.

Also, state funds will be used for ditch grading on Rosewood Lane between Sixth Ave. and County Road 23.

The state aid projects are estimated to amount to $419,000 and will be covered 100 percent by state funds.

Local street projects, generally located on the north side of the city, include Tolena Road, Bay Lane, Center Ave., Ross Garden, Fluegel Lane, Cherry Lane, Scenic Dr., McCauley Lane, Brigitta Dr., Skyline Dr., Whispering Oaks Dr. and Whispering Oaks Court.

As it has done in the past, the local street projects will be bid in schedules so the projects can be adjusted to match the city's capital improvement budget of $329,000.

This year, the city is also partnering with Carlos Township to overlay a portion of Bay Lake, Center Ave. and Tolena Road. The township will pay about $34,000. By combining the township project, the city expects to receive better bids.

The council is also advertising for bids to reconstruct Irving St. — a joint project between the city, Alexandria Light and Power and Alexandria Lake Area Sanitary District.

The project will replace all watermain and water services, sanitary sewer main and sewer services, as well as full reconstruction of the street, including curb, gutter and driveways.

The project extends from the hospital project on the south through the intersection of Irving Street and 15th Ave.

The cost is estimated at $275,000. The city's share, $180,000, will come from the capital improvement fund.

All of the street bids will be opened on March 23.

As it does every year, the council agreed to allow the advancement of Municipal State Aid Funds for street projects. This year's amount is $2.74 million.

The action doesn't obligate how the money will be used but sets aside the funds so they will be available later this year.

City Engineer Tim Schoonhoven said the advanced funds are basically a zero-interest loan against the city's future state aid allocations.