Five things to know from city council

Council members gave final approval to four amendments that received preliminary approval last month but five tabled changes went down in flames.

Any changes to the charter, referred to as city's constitution, require a unanimous vote.

The amendments that were approved:

--Allow key city officials who handle money to become bonded or insured.

--Fix a typo that allows the city to hold special elections instead of special "electoins."

--Allow the council on a two-thirds vote to "create, eliminate or combine departments," establish duties for the members and appoint department heads.

--Change the timeline for approving the tax levy so it complies with state law.

The five amendments that failed were all opposed by council member Virgil Batesole, and in two instances, Bob Kuhlman also voted no. They would have:

— Allowed the council to follow the "current version" of Robert's Rules of Order for meetings instead of Robert's Rules of Order Revised, which has been revised 11 times since it was first approved in the charter.

Kuhlman and Batesole opposed part of the amendment that would have allowed the council to adopt "alternate rules of procedures" for its meetings, saying it could lead to future councils enacting unusual rules.

Council member Todd Jensen, who was running the meeting in the absence of Mayor Sara Carlson, said that the charter's current rules of order tie the council's hands to a 1915 document that's meant for large bodies of government, such as the Legislature.

Council member Bobbie Osterberg agreed, noting that the council has not been following Robert's Rules of Order Revised for decades and allowing future councils to enact their own procedures would give them flexibility.

Both Kuhlman and Batesole still voted against it.

--Allowed the council to change the title of city clerk to city administrator and to appoint subordinate officers.

For years, the city administrator has performed the duties of city clerk and city treasurer. City Attorney Tom Jacobson said it was "perfectly acceptable" for the administrator to have those duties.

Batesole said that court rulings and state statute say that councils can't delegate a clerk's responsibilities to another position, even if it's the same position.

Jacobson said that was news to him.

Both Kuhlman and Batesole voted against the measure.

--Updated the duties of the city administrator and designate who should perform those duties in his or her's absence.

Since the previous amendment about the city administrator failed, City Administrator Marty Schultz said this amendment would be challenging to pass and the amendment failed to receive a motion.

--Allowed the council to create divisions and offices, and approve descriptions of new positions.

Batesole cast the lone vote that defeated this amendment. He said he didn't understand the last sentence of the amendment: "The council shall by ordinance enact an administrative code, or an administrative chapter in an ordinance code, for the organization and conduct of city affairs."

--Allowed the council to control the city's finances and allow money to be deposited or transferred electronically.

The existing code contains lengthy detail on how the city clerk is supposed to handle receipts. It was enacted 41 years ago, Schultz said, and doesn't follow guidelines of the state auditor's office or the Governmental Accounting Standards Board.

Batesole, who cast the lone vote against the measure, said that he talked to 20 people in town who said the financial controls should not be changed. He said the changes would give the council too much authority over the city's money.

"I don't understand what you are thinking," Osterberg told Batesole. She said under the existing code, which doesn't mention electronic deposits, a clerk could handle receipts by sticking money in his pocket.

"I don't get why you don't think this (amendment) keeps checks and balances," Osterberg said.

Osterberg added that if the amendment is a bad idea, residents could call for a reverse referendum to defeat it.

Batesole said that would be too complicated of a process.

Jensen said that out of the 14 amendments that were recommended by the city's charter commission, only four were ultimately approved, which he said was unfortunate. He thanked the commission for the time and energy it devoted to the issue.

Batesole said he also wanted to thank the commission but that he had to vote for his conscience and for his constituents.

"Let's move on," Jensen said.

Brighter lights at Noonan Park

The council agreed to install a new 40-foot pole on the island in the middle of Lake Phillip at Noonan Park.

The existing pole, which has been in place for at least 30 years, is in bad shape and needs to be replaced, according to City Administrator Marty Schultz.

As part of the city's Guaranteed Energy Saving Project, the four floodlights on the pole will be replaced with more efficient LED-style lights. Ten other floodlights for the park's two skating rinks and open skating area will also be replaced with LED lights.

The cost of the project will be about $9,800 and added as a change-order to the energy saving project.

The annual energy savings is estimated at $450 and it would also save the city annual operating and maintenance costs of $260. The project would pay for itself in 14 years.

RCC's system gets new life

The system that once froze the ice at the Runestone Community Center will now be used by NorthStar Christian Academy.

The council authorized city staff to draft an agreement that would sell the city's 2009 R-22 compressor system to NorthStar for $3,825. The system uses Freon, which will not be allowed to be produced in the U.S. after 2020.

City staff was not expecting a substantial amount for the system because there is a great deal of cost to remove and install it.

As part of the agreement, if the RCC roof is damaged during the removal of the system, NorthStar will cover the cost of repairs.

Speeding on Rosewood Lane

The council is considering reducing the speed limit on Rosewood Lane.

Property owners raised concerns about how speeding on the road is causing vehicles to go into the ditch.

They're also worried about pedestrians who will soon be using a new shoulder on the road. New apartments are under construction in the fast growing area that could also increase the risk of pedestrians getting hit.

Since 2012, police records indicate that have been 15 accidents reported on Rosewood Lane, including two that resulted in injuries.

Some sections of Rosewood Lane have a 30 mph limit and other sections are 40 mph. City staff said it doesn't object to making the speed limit to 30 mph for the entire road.

The city sent a letter to property owners on Rosewood, informing them of the possible speed adjustment. So far, it's received eight responses — five approved the reduced speed, two want to keep it as is, and one had no opinion.

The council is expected to consider a resolution at its next meeting on Feb. 27.

Donation policy

The council approved a new policy that will allow the city to donate certain surplus equipment to non-profit organizations.

The Minnesota Legislature passed a law last year that allows cities to donate surplus public works equipment and cell phones, along with emergency medical and firefighting equipment that is no longer needed.

Under the policy, city departments will get the first opportunity to receive the equipment. After that, the city will advertise the items on its website and, under an amendment proposed by Batesole, in the newspaper. Batesole noted that not every resident has access to a computer.

Eligible organizations will fill out a form and submit it to the city's park and facilities division director. If the items are less than $1,000, the director will approve the donation, which is subject to the council's review. If the items are worth more than $1,000, the council must approve the donation by a majority vote.

If more than one organization requests a donation of the same equipment, the city will consider several factors — how the equipment will be used, how it will benefit the organization, the impact on the city, how the donation will accomplish goals of the council, and previous donations to the organization.