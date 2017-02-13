Alex Tech to hold graduation at RCC

This will mark the third straight year the event will take place at the RCC.

As in the past, Fairgrounds Road will he temporarily blocked off by police to expedite parking to the west entrance of the fairgrounds.

A total of 4,000 people are expected to attend.

The following are some other odds and ends approved at Monday's city council meeting.

Budget committee change

The council gave preliminary approval to add a second city council member to the budget committee. Right now, the committee includes one council member, the mayor and the city administrator.

The council member terms would be staggered, two-year terms.

The council voted 3-2 to approve the change. Virgil Batesole and Bob Kuhlman opposed it. They said that the city administrator position, which was created by the council years ago by combining the clerk and treasurer positions, is not allowed under the city's charter.

Gambling permits

The council approved the following charitable gambling licenses: American Bikers for Awareness, Training and Education to sell raffles on April 9 at the Runestone Community Center; Alexandria Youth Baseball Association to sell raffles on May 12 at the Broadway Ballroom; and Someplace Safe to sell raffles at Living Word Church on April 11.

The council also issued a motorized vehicle license to the Runestone Go-Kart Association and fireworks licenses to Menards and Mills Fleet Farm for inside sales.

Liability coverage

As it has done for the past several years, the council decided not to waive the monetary limits on municipal tort liability coverage for the city's insurance package with the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust.

The coverage allows those making claims to recover no more than $500,000 on any claim to which the statutory limits apply.

If the city had decided to waive the limits, claimants could potentially recover up to $2 million. With this option, however, the city would have to pay a higher premium.