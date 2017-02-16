Night to Shine offers 'a wonderful gift'

"It is totally about them. It's not marking what they can do or what they can't do," Wagner said.

Friday was the Night to Shine for those with disabilities. This was the second year for the event at New Life Christian Church in Alexandria, created and supported by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Similar events were held in all 50 states and 10 foreign countries.

A year ago, Alexandria was the only community in Minnesota to participate in the Night to Shine event. This year, churches in Duluth and the Twin Cities also participated.

The Alexandria event drew in guests from a wide area of Western Minnesota.

"What a wonderful, wonderful way to give back to these people," said Curt Lind of Parkers Prairie, who has a special needs daughter.

Marcia Kaplan, the coordinator of the event, said there were 136 people of all ages with special needs who attended. They are referred to as guests for the prom night. Participation was up from 110 guests the first year.

There also were about 90 parents or caregivers and about 230 volunteers to make the event go smoothly.

Each of the guests is paired with a volunteer buddy to escort them down the red carpet and make sure they are enjoying themselves during the evening.

The event includes food, bingo and a quiet room where guests can take a break from the action if needed.

Wagner volunteers in the caregivers room. There, parents and caregivers can relax, talk with each other and network. They can also watch what is happening on the dance floor from a video monitor.

"One of the ladies came in and just started sobbing," Wagner said. "She said, 'This is so wonderful for my daughter. ... She hasn't been able to be a princess before."

The highlight of the night is when each of the guests is given a tiara or crown, recognizing that they are all princes and princesses in God's kingdom.

Wagner said it is great to see the reactions of the guests, "especially the guys."

"All of sudden they stand up straighter and their chest comes out," Wagner said.

Kaplan, who is married to New Life Christian Church Pastor John Kaplan, said when she heard about the Tim Tebow Foundation vision for the event, "It really touched me, and I wanted us to be able to participate. With the help of a lot people, we pulled it together."