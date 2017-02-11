A second Night to Shine
People of all ages and abilities enjoyed a second Night to Shine in Alexandria on Friday.
The event at New Life Christian Church in coordination with the Tim Tebow Foundation allowing people with disabilities to enjoy a prom night, complete with corsages and boutonnieres, food and dancing, and tiaras and crowns for the guests. The guests were paired up with volunteers to help make the night special.
Last year was the first year for the event, which grew in size in its second year. Similar events were being held in all 50 states and 10 foreign countries.
